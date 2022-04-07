Here’s a sneak peak of what a rebuilt Rushton Elementary in Mission will look like

Mission city officials on Wednesday got a sneak peek of proposed design concepts for a rebuild of Rushton Elementary.

Background on Rushton project: Located at 6001 W. 52nd St., Rushton Elementary was built in 1954.

Last year, voters in the Shawnee Mission School District approved a $264 million bond issue to pay for a rebuild of Rushton and four other schools in the district.

Rushton serves about 360 students in kindergarten through sixth grade.

The school district hired Incite Studio Design to create a new look and site layout for Rushton Elementary. No action was taken Wednesday, but city councilmembers asked a few questions to engage in the process.

Design and amenities: The new school, which will be mostly one story with a two-story concept in the back, could feature several amenities, including:

Large corridors for collaborative learning

Makers lab for hands-on learning

An outdoor learning environment

A new drop-off and pickup area with three lanes of traffic, with one lane kept open as a pass-through lane for revolving access during pickup and drop-off times (intended to keep traffic off the street)

Two dedicated playground spaces toward the back of the building

An upper level for students in fifth and sixth grades

The look and feel of a courtyard as part of the school’s charm

LEED certification for energy efficiency

Here are additional design images:

Project budget: A representative of Incite said the $25 million project is about $5 million over budget, so team members are looking for cost savings. The school district has seen large cost increases as supply lines face lingering constraints.

Funds for the project come from the district’s $264 million bond issue.

Next steps: The Mission Planning Commission is slated to consider plans for the rebuild project sometime in June. The city will also conduct an informal neighborhood meeting before the planning commission meets, in order to allow the community to learn more about the project.

Construction is tentatively scheduled to begin in spring or summer 2023 and be completed by the end of 2024. Rushton students will be bused to the old Westwood View Elementary during construction.

A recording of the meeting is below and on the city of Mission’s Facebook page.