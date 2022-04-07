Baseball is back — Here’s what you need to know for going to Royals games this year

Thursday marks opening day for the Kansas City Royals, and it is already shaping up to be an interesting year.

Not only has star pitcher Zack Greinke returned to KC and will be the opening day starter versus Cleveland at Kauffman Stadium, but one of the top rookie prospects in all of Major League Baseball, Bobby Witt, Jr., will make his big league debut.

Couple that with the relief many baseball fans feel after the league and players’ union avoided a prolonged work stoppage by inking a new collective bargaining agreement, and it means you may want to get out to a game this year.

As hope springs eternal, the Post compiled a list of all there is to know about attending a game in person at Kauffman Stadium for the 2022 season.

Tickets

Tickets for all Royals home games can be purchased at the team’s website or the MLB Ballpark app on a mobile device.

In lieu of paper tickets, fans can use the app to purchase, access and manage their tickets online.

Unlike the 2021 season (which had COVID-19 restrictions in place), day of game tickets are also available to purchase at the stadium as long as supplies last. The box office opens 2.5 hours prior to game time.

While prices for Royals games vary, loyal fans can save some money by purchasing either full, half or partial season ticket plans.

Season ticket members receive several benefits with their purchase, including a 15% discount at select concession stands, a discount off single-game purchases and access to premium parking.

Parking

Fans are expected to purchase parking passes online in advance before showing up for a game.

General parking costs $20 per game, while reserved parking is $30.

The stadium asks for you to have the MLB Ballpark app downloaded on your phone before coming to Kauffman Stadium. Virtual parking passes will need to be shown on the app at tollgates for entry.

Season ticket members are eligible to purchase reserved parking at a discounted price by logging into their season ticket members account and selecting the exclusive offer deal.

Best routes for entering and exiting the stadium from all directions can be found here.

Ballpark food

If you are looking to expand your palate then look no further than the new foods being offered at the stadium this season.

One of the most noteworthy new options in 2022 is the BBQ Reese’s Sandwich available at The BBQ Pit in Section 251. Costing $10.95, it features pulled pork topped with Sweet Ray’s BBQ Sauce, Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups and bacon bits.

Other new food selections include smoked wings at Fling & Wings in Section 252 and the brisket grilled cheese at KC Press in Section 230.

You can check out Kauffman Stadium’s complete dining guide here.

Allowed items

For the games, each fan may carry one clear plastic, vinyl or PVC bag no larger than 12x12x6 inches or a one-gallon plastic freezer bag.

Fans may also carry a small clutch no larger than 9×5 inches, but the purse will be subject to search.

If sealed or unopened, one 1-liter or small bottle of water or sports drink is allowed per person. Soft-sided single juice or milk containers or ADA-required liquids may be allowed in as well.

The following items are prohibited from Kauffman Stadium:

backpacks

weapons/fireworks

projectiles

cameras with 12-inch or more lenses

banners or flags with sticks

noise makers, including bullhorns, airhorns and cowbells

lasers or laser pens

Brooms that exceed 4 feet

hard-sided coolers

anything that can obstruct a fans view

wrapped presents and/or gifts of any kind

pets or animals not documented as service dogs

aerosol can (sunscreen, hairspray, mace, etc.)

toy guns or toy knives

baseball bats

beach balls or other inflatables

unmanned aerial vehicles

If any of these items are discovered at the gates, security will ask that you return these items to your vehicle or throw them away.

Prohibited items will not be stored at the gates or guest services.

Special events