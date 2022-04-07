Overland Park Police investigate after 3 people, pet found dead in home

Overland Park Police are investigating after three adults and a pet were discovered dead in a home on Nieman Road Thursday morning.

What we know: Police were called to the 9200 block of Nieman at about 10 a.m. Thursday on a welfare check, according to a police statement.

Officers met with a woman who had called police and was trying to contact family members inside the residence but had been unsuccessful.

Upon entering the home, investigators discovered the bodies of three adults, along with a family pet. All were deceased.

Police say they are investigating the deaths as a possible homicide-suicide.

Police ask anyone who may have information about this incident to call Overland Park PD at 913-890-1374 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.