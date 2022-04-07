Merriam Police look for suspects in weekend shooting on Shawnee Mission Parkway

Updated Thursday, April 7:

Merriam Police say they are looking for at least three people linked to a shooting that happened between two vehicles on Shawnee Mission Parkway Saturday night.

Investigators says the shooting occurred between 10 and 10:30 p.m. on Saturday on the on-ramp to northbound Interstate 35.

Police say someone fired shots out of a 2011 lime-green Dodge Challenger. Two people in another vehicle, a Chevy Cruz, were hit and suffered non-life threatening injuries.

A police statement Thursday said it’s believed three people were inside the Challenger when the shots were fired. So far, no arrests have been made in the shooting.

The Challenger was later found abandoned on Monday.

Merriam Police are searching for suspects in connection with a shooting that left multiple people injured Saturday night near the junction of Interstate 35 and Shawnee Mission Parkway.

The car: On Monday, Merriam Police released an image of a lime-green 2011 Dodge Challenger with a black racing stripe that investigators say was involved in the shooting.

The release says the car has Missouri tags with the license plate number GJ1-A7R, which “does not return valid,” according to police.

The incident: Police say a “multiple-victim shooting” occurred Saturday, April 2, between 10 and 10:30 p.m. near I-35 and Shawnee Mission Parkway.

It’s unclear the exact number of victims or the status or severity of their injuries.

The Merriam Police release says the victims were in a Chevrolet Cruz.

Spotted elsewhere: Investigators say just prior to the shooting, the lime-green Challenger may have been seen at two other locations nearby:

in the area of Sky Zone Trampoline Park near Quivira and Shawnee Mission Parkway,

and at a QuikTrip at Goddard and Shawnee Mission Parkway.

If you have information: Merriam Police ask those with potential tips about the Challenger or the shooting to contact investigators at 913-322-5560.

Correction: An earlier version of this story incorrectly said the shooting happened Sunday night.