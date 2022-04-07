AdventHealth offers career opportunities in Early Learning

AdventHealth Shawnee Mission is known as one of Johnson County’s largest employers, but some of the hospital’s most critical jobs don’t require a health care background. Those include teachers in the Early Learning program, who care for health care employees’ children from 6 weeks to 12 years old and impact our community’s next generation.

Early Learning is currently hiring in a variety of positions. New team members are eligible for benefits immediately upon hire and receive sign on bonuses up to $2,000 with a two-year commitment. Early Learning team members also enjoy the same benefits as all AdventHealth employees, including tuition reimbursement that allows full- and part-time team members to continue their education.

Lisbeth Juarez-Lopez has worked in Early Learning since 2019, beginning part-time as an undergraduate college student and then transitioning to full-time upon graduation. She teaches in the Pre-Kindergarten room, with students four to six years old. She is currently utilizing the tuition reimbursement program as she works towards her master’s degree in Curriculum and Instruction. Juarez-Lopez commented on how impactful and meaningful her work is.

“I love seeing the world through children’s eyes,” she said. “Everything is new and exciting to them. They get to explore and learn, and I enjoy being a part of that process. I can guide, explore, investigate and learn along their side.”

Early Learning has different opportunities for candidates with a high school diploma or bachelor’s degree and is currently hiring college graduates and current students interested in a career path like Juarez-Lopez’s. AdventHealth offers flexible scheduling that allows students to work over summer and school breaks while gaining work experience.

Early Learning teachers provide quality early education, age-appropriate activities and a total learning environment targeted to meet the individual needs of each child. They act as a liaison between children, parents and Early Learning’s leadership team.

“Seeing the students’ growth throughout the months is one of my favorite things! Most of all, I love being able to love them and strive to be an example of what that looks like in and beyond the classroom,” shared Juarez-Lopez.

Early Learning offers a faith-based, holistic curriculum that seeks to develop the whole child – socially, emotionally, mentally, spiritually, academically and physically. The program is housed in the B.E. Smith Family Center, which opened on the AdventHealth Shawnee Mission campus in 2019 and is custom designed to meet the needs of students and teachers.

Juarez-Lopez encourages others to apply and become a teacher at Early Learning. “It’s truly a privilege and a blessing to be a part of a child’s life at this stage of their lives,” she said.

To learn more about career opportunities in Early Learning at AdventHealth, visit Careers.AdventHealth.com.