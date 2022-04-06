Your daily planner: Wednesday, April 6

Good morning! Lucie here with your daily planner for another Wednesday here in Johnson County.
Forecast: 💨 High: 61. Low: 40. Sunny with some clouds possible later this evening. It will be breezy, with some gusts topping 35 miles per hour.
Diversions
- Catch a free musical happy hour tomorrow at the Kauffman Center. Folk musicians from the Kansas City Symphony will perform at 6 p.m. in Helzberg. Cash bars open an hour before that. Grab tickets here.
- Ministry will play at Kansas City’s Arvest Bank Theatre at 7 p.m. tonight. Get tickets here.
Public agenda
- Overland Park’s Community Development Committee meets at 7 p.m. tonight. The committee will discuss alternatives to the city’s bulky item replacement program and sustainability standards for city-owned buildings.
- The Merriam Planning Commission also meets at 6 p.m. tonight. They will discuss and potentially approve plans for a new hair salon at 9424 Johnson Drive.
- Mission’s Community Development Committee meets at 6:30 p.m. tonight. The committee will review a plan for a redesigned Rushton Elementary School at 6001 West 52nd Street.
Noteworthy
- The city of Lenexa will host a Comprehensive Plan Visioning Workshop from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. today. Lenexa residents can stop by Lenexa City Hall at 17101 West 87th Parkway during the event to give their input on where the city should go with development, land use and neighborhood amenities.
- Leawood-based author Candace Millard has been announced as one of the speakers for this year’s International Churchill Conference. The conference will take place from Oct. 6 to Oct. 8 in Kansas City.
- An Olathe nonprofit originally aimed at fighting COVID-19 is now sending resources to Ukraine. The first round, which includes $21,000 worth of medical resources, will be shipped there on Tuesday. [Kansas City Star]
