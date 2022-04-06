Your daily planner: Wednesday, April 6

Good morning! Lucie here with your daily planner for another Wednesday here in Johnson County.

Forecast: 💨 High: 61. Low: 40. Sunny with some clouds possible later this evening. It will be breezy, with some gusts topping 35 miles per hour.

Diversions

Catch a free musical happy hour tomorrow at the Kauffman Center. Folk musicians from the Kansas City Symphony will perform at 6 p.m. in Helzberg. Cash bars open an hour before that. Grab tickets here .

Ministry will play at Kansas City’s Arvest Bank Theatre at 7 p.m. tonight. Get tickets here .

Public agenda

Overland Park’s Community Development Committee meets at 7 p.m. tonight. The committee will discuss alternatives to the city’s bulky item replacement program and sustainability standards for city-owned buildings.

The Merriam Planning Commission also meets at 6 p.m. tonight. They will discuss and potentially approve plans for a new hair salon at 9424 Johnson Drive.

Mission’s Community Development Committee meets at 6:30 p.m. tonight. The committee will review a plan for a redesigned Rushton Elementary School at 6001 West 52nd Street.

Noteworthy