Tesla Auto Repair facility set to come to Lenexa off Lackman Road

An auto repair site for electric vehicle maker Tesla is coming to Lenexa.

Where exactly: Located on about three acres at 15125 W. 101st Terrace, Tesla Auto Repair will comprise a new 35,000-square-foot auto repair facility with fenced and gated outdoor parking as well as a storage area.

The site is located in the Lackman Business Center just off Interstate 435.

What it will be used for: The Tesla-owned facility will serve as an automotive collision repair shop.

The facility will also be utilized as a location to recondition used Tesla vehicles to be shipped to dealers.

Why that location: Justin Hiegel of 6S Real Estate Development, a partner with Tesla Motors on the project, said the company identified Lenexa as a location to fill a gap in the market.

After some discussion, the Lenexa Planning Commission voted 6-0 to recommend approval of a preliminary plan for Tesla Auto Repair.

Some planning commissioners briefly addressed traffic access, a deviation on setbacks to the site and screening, before recommending approval. Commissioners Don Horine and Jason Leib were absent. The nine-member commission has one vacancy.

Next steps: The Lenexa City Council is slated to consider the preliminary plan April 19.