Prairie Village earmarks $100K for 5 city committees — See how the money will be used

The Prairie Village City Council on Monday approved a total of $100,000 for five committees for the fiscal year 2023 budget.

Why it matters: Prairie Village’s budget conversations are well underway, but this is one of the first concrete decisions the city council has made for the coming fiscal year.

These line items also help fund some of the city’s most popular annual events, including Jazz Fest and Village Fest.

The details: Here is a look at the five city committees requesting these funds, the amount each is appropriated and how the funds are set to be used, as outlined in city documents.

The VillageFest committee requested $39,700 for the city’s annual Fourth of July event, which will go toward entertainment, family activities, a pancake breakfast, advertising, event expansion and other supplies.

The Jazz Fest committee requested $35,000 for the annual jazz festival, which has been canceled the last two years due to COVID-19. The committee normally reserved funds from the previous year's budget, so the approved request will supplement the committee's needs paying for talent, catering and food, and stage and audio equipment for a live event planned for this year.

The Prairie Village Arts Council requested $10,000 — a significantly lesser amount compared to previous years — because canceled events have left the council with large cash reserves. It still needs funds to support regular events such as State of the Arts, monthly art exhibits and the Prairie Village Arts Fair.

The diversity committee requested $16,500 for the 2023 fiscal year. This money will go toward a Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration, quarterly town halls, a Juneteenth celebration and involvement in other committee events including Jazz Fest and Village Fest.

Prairie Village's environmental committee requested $8,000, which is consistent with previous years' appropriations. The committee plans to use most of the funding for an electronics recycling event that requires a certified recycler for security and sustainability reasons.

What’s next: At its April 18 meeting, the Prairie Village City Council is set to discuss decision packages and preliminary revenue estimates for the 2023 fiscal year.

An annual road condition discussion will occur at the city’s May 2 meeting in addition to a review of the city’s Capital Improvement Program.