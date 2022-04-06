Looking for KU basketball championship gear? Here’s where to find it in JoCo

Within seconds of putting out a new stack of KU championship t-shirts at Rally House’s Lenexa location, they were gone.

Local residents, many of who said they had been waiting over an hour for new apparel, snatched it up within the blink of an eye.

This situation is not unique to Rally House either. Since the Kansas Jayhawks beat the North Carolina Tar Heels in the 2022 NCAA men’s basketball championship Monday night, people have flocked to stores to get their hands on official championship gear.

To make it simple for our readers, the Post has compiled some options on how you can acquire KU’s championship merchandise in person or online:

Rally House

With locations in Lenexa, Leawood, Mission and more, Rally House is offering its customers a variety of KU champion apparel. If you don’t feel like facing large crowds, you can also purchase items on the store’s website.

Academy Sports + Outdoors

The Academy Sports location near 97th Street and Quivira Road in Overland Park said it sold out of the coveted gear on Tuesday and would not be acquiring more until later next week. However, if you don’t want to wait, you can also purchase the gear through the store online.

Scheels

In addition to selling some championship shirts in stores, Scheels also has a variety of KU’s winning apparel and accessories available on their website, including hats, jackets and hoodies.

Dick’s Sporting Goods

You can purchase some official championship items in stores at Dick’s Sporting Goods. An official with the company said each store has different selection of gear. Additionally, you can purchase the gear on the store’s website.

Fanatics

If you are looking for a good online option, Fanatics, which is also goes by the names of Lids and Locker Room, is selling shirts, hats, hoodies, socks, flags, plaques and more on the company’s website.

Target

While KU championship attire cannot be purchased on the company’s website, some select Targets in the Johnson County area say they are selling t-shirts in stores.

Hy-Vee

Another in-store only option is Hy-Vee, who is also selling a limited amount of championship t-shirts at their grocery stores.