USD 232 buying Olathe farmland south of K-10 for potential third high school

USD 232 in De Soto plans to buy about 150 acres just south of K-10 Highway as a potential site for three new schools, including a high school.

The purchase: The USD 232 school board on Monday unanimously agreed to purchase the property at 30400 W. 127th Street, on the northeast corner of West 127th Street and Waverly Road, for about $1.6 million, or roughly $10,900 per acre, from property owner B&C Land and Cattle Company LLC.

Potential uses: Cost for this land purchase will come from the roughly $5 million the district set aside for land acquisition as part of the May 2018 bond issue.

Superintendent Frank Harwood said the site could be used for an elementary school, a middle school and the district’s third high school in the long term, if and when it is necessary.

However, there are no active plans to convert the currently agricultural site into a campus for the school district.

Long-term future: Harwood noted that the property may not be needed for many years, but buying it now is advantageous for the district because it can be purchased at a lower cost and allows the district to strategize for future land use needs.

If the site is ultimately not needed for a new high school, the district could use the property in negotiations with a future developer for a different site, Harwood added.

In the meantime, the district will probably lease the property for farmland uses for many years.

Steve Deghand, USD 232’s director of facilities and operations, said the district is also in negotiations for a potential land purchase in western Lenexa, which could possibly be the site of a new elementary school.

Key quote: “We know that we’re moving into a period of, we’re experiencing inflation, interest rates are increasing, and under $11,000 an acre is really, really amazing. I do foresee the need for additional buildings down the road, and I’m very supportive of this.” – Danielle Heikes, USD 232 board president

Next steps: District administration will begin working on a proposed contract to buy the land. Pending review of potential easements and environmental issues, the district could close on the property sometime in June.

Additionally, the district plans to discuss how to spend remaining funds from the May 2018 bond issue sometime this summer.