Dutch Bros. Coffee bringing new drive-thru location to Lenexa

Dutch Bros. Coffee, a national drive-through coffee chain, is planning to open a location in the new Vista Ridge retail development in southern Lenexa.

Why it matters: Located on the northeast corner of K-10 Highway and Ridgeview Road, Dutch Bros. Coffee will operate as one of nine retail buildings in Vista Ridge. More details on the Vista Ridge development here.

The Lenexa Planning Commission on Monday voted 6-0 to approve the final plan for the coffee shop. There was no discussion or public comment.

Dutch Bros. Coffee is also adding a drive-through coffee shop near Shawnee Mission Parkway and Nieman Road in Shawnee.

The Lenexa location will comprise a 950-square-foot building on roughly one acre. While representatives of the coffee shop expect to serve mostly drive-through customers, walk-up service will also be available, according to Lenexa city documents. There will be no indoor seating for customers.

Next steps: No specific details on the timeline have been released, but Dutch Bros. Coffee will be the first building to come online in the 15-acre Vista Ridge development, according to city documents.