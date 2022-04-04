Your daily planner: Monday, April 4

Good morning! Leah here to welcome you to the first full week of April in Johnson County.

Forecast: 🌤 Partly sunny, with a high near 59. North wind 6 to 9 mph.

Diversions

Watch the KU men’s basketball team go for the program’s first NCAA title since 2008, when the Jayhawks take on the North Carolina Tar Heels tonight in the championship game in New Orleans. The game will air on TBS starting at 8:20 p.m.

Agenda

The Overland Park City Council Committee of the Whole meets tonight at 6 p.m. and will discuss establishing a plan for moving forward on the future of the downtown farmers’ market and will also have a preliminary discussion about short-term rental regulations.

The USD 232 Board of Education meets tonight at 6 p.m. with plans to discuss a possible land purchase for the locations of future elementary, middle and high schools.

The Lenexa Planning Commission meets tonight at 7 p.m. with plans to consider a future Dutch Bros. Coffee and multiple townhome, single-family and multi-family projects.

The Leawood City Council meets at 6 p.m. tonight. Among other items, the city will consider approving a final plan to modify the Church of the Resurrection's ADA-compliant drop off area.

Noteworthy