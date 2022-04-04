Your daily planner: Monday, April 4

Good morning! Leah here to welcome you to the first full week of April in Johnson County.
Forecast: 🌤 Partly sunny, with a high near 59. North wind 6 to 9 mph.
Diversions
- Watch the KU men’s basketball team go for the program’s first NCAA title since 2008, when the Jayhawks take on the North Carolina Tar Heels tonight in the championship game in New Orleans. The game will air on TBS starting at 8:20 p.m.
Agenda
- The Overland Park City Council Committee of the Whole meets tonight at 6 p.m. and will discuss establishing a plan for moving forward on the future of the downtown farmers’ market and will also have a preliminary discussion about short-term rental regulations.
- The USD 232 Board of Education meets tonight at 6 p.m. with plans to discuss a possible land purchase for the locations of future elementary, middle and high schools.
- The Lenexa Planning Commission meets tonight at 7 p.m. with plans to consider a future Dutch Bros. Coffee and multiple townhome, single-family and multi-family projects.
- The Leawood City Council meets at 6 p.m. tonight. Among other items, the city will consider approving a final plan to modify the Church of the Resurrection’s ADA-compliant drop off area.
Noteworthy
- Four people were rescued from a fire overnight in Olathe. The fire broke out in a three-story apartment building at about 4 a.m. Sunday, according to the Olathe Fire Department. [The Kansas City Star]
- Registration is now open for the 32nd Tour de Shawnee, a bicycle ride with multiple routes for a variety of challenges. The Tour de Shawnee is Sunday, May 1. Registration details here.
- Merriam is hosting two upcoming meetings to cover the future design of Merriam Drive through downtown Merriam. Mark your calendar for 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 7, and 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 12, at 6040 Slater St.
Our comment section is reserved for subscribers.
Try a subscription today for just $1.