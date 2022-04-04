Updates from Johnson County Community College: Cohen Community Series concert supports student scholarships

Forget dinner and a show… we’re offering scholarships and a show! Now’s your chance to see Billboard chart-topper and Academy of Country Music Award winner Scott McCreery, while helping students achieve their educational dreams by funding student scholarships.

A gift to students and the community

The Cohen Community Series was established in 2008 through a gift from Jon Stewart, former vice chairman of the JCCC Board of Trustees, JCCC alumnus and former president of Metcalf Bank.

This yearly entertainment and performance series is named in honor of the late Barton P. Cohen, president of Metcalf Bancshares, vice chairman and general counsel of Metcalf Bank and local attorney. Proceeds from these annual events directly support JCCC scholarships and educational programs – making college accessible for many students each semester.

Scholarships can mean zero debt

One of those students, Craig Stinnet, graduated from JCCC with the help of the Cohen Community Series scholarship. Several years ago, Stinnet was looking for a career change. On disability, he was working with Kansas Vocational Rehabilitation to determine his next path and decided JCCC’s Information Technology – Networking degree program was a good fit.

After earning his associate degree last fall completely debt-free, Stinnet landed a high-paying job and uses the skills he learned at JCCC daily.

“I was really concerned about how I was going to pay for college,” Stinnett says. “Being on disability and a fixed income, raising a family, I didn’t want to get into student loans. But scholarships like the Cohen scholarship helped take care of my college expenses so I could focus on my classes and graduate with a 3.95 GPA and no debt.”

Scholarships reduce financial stress

Scholarship recipient Emma King has a similar story. She started in JCCC’s Paralegal program, but while taking classes, decided to change paths and work toward become a lawyer. She was in JCCC’s Honors program, achieved a 4.0 GPA each semester and graduated in fall 2021 with an Associate of Arts degree. She’s now received funding to attend the University of Missouri-Kansas City next fall and plans to study political science.

“The scholarships I received, including four semesters of the Cohen scholarship, allowed me to go to school full-time while I worked on the side, rather than go to school part-time while I worked full-time,” King says.

Although she ran a photography business and worked as a nanny and tutor, scholarship funds helped relieve the pressure to take on more hours, allowing her to focus on school.

“I always encourage students to apply for scholarships at JCCC,” King says. “It’s an easy one-step application and there’s a good chance you’ll get one,” she says. JCCC grants millions of dollars in scholarships every year to qualified students.

Purchase tickets today

Join in supporting our students and enjoy a great show while you’re at it! The Cohen Community Series presents Scotty McCreery in concert on April 30 at 8 p.m. in Yardley Hall at the Midwest Trust Center. Tickets start at $25 and can be purchased online or at the MTC Box Office.