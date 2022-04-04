Merriam shooting near I-35 and SM Parkway leaves multiple injuries, police search for car

Merriam Police are searching for a vehicle in connection with a shooting that left multiple people injured Saturday night near the junction of Interstate 35 and Shawnee Mission Parkway.

The car: On Monday, Merriam Police released an image of a lime-green 2011 Dodge Challenger with a black racing stripe that investigators say was involved in the shooting.

The release says the car has Missouri tags with the license plate number GJ1-A7R, which “does not return valid,” according to police.

The incident: Police say a “multiple-victim shooting” occurred Saturday, April 2, between 10 and 10:30 p.m. near I-35 and Shawnee Mission Parkway.

It’s unclear the exact number of victims or the status or severity of their injuries.

The Merriam Police release says the victims were in a Chevrolet Cruz.

Spotted elsewhere: Investigators say just prior to the shooting, the lime-green Challenger may have been seen at two other locations nearby:

in the area of Sky Zone Trampoline Park near Quivira and Shawnee Mission Parkway,

and at a QuikTrip at Goddard and Shawnee Mission Parkway.

If you have information: Merriam Police ask those with potential tips about the Challenger or the shooting to contact investigators at 913-322-5560.