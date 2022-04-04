  Kyle Palmer  - Crime

Merriam shooting near I-35 and SM Parkway leaves multiple injuries, police search for car

Merriam Police released this image of a lime-green Dodge Challenger with a black racing stripe and Missouri plates that investigators say is connected to a shooting Saturday night. Image courtesy Merriam Police.

Merriam Police are searching for a vehicle in connection with a shooting that left multiple people injured Saturday night near the junction of Interstate 35 and Shawnee Mission Parkway.

The car: On Monday, Merriam Police released an image of a lime-green 2011 Dodge Challenger with a black racing stripe that investigators say was involved in the shooting.

The release says the car has Missouri tags with the license plate number GJ1-A7R, which “does not return valid,” according to police.

Another angle of the suspect car. Image courtesy Merriam Police.

The incident: Police say a “multiple-victim shooting” occurred Saturday, April 2, between 10 and 10:30 p.m. near I-35 and Shawnee Mission Parkway.

It’s unclear the exact number of victims or the status or severity of their injuries.

The Merriam Police release says the victims were in a Chevrolet Cruz.

Spotted elsewhere: Investigators say just prior to the shooting, the lime-green Challenger may have been seen at two other locations nearby:

  • in the area of Sky Zone Trampoline Park near Quivira and Shawnee Mission Parkway,
  • and at a QuikTrip at Goddard and Shawnee Mission Parkway.

If you have information: Merriam Police ask those with potential tips about the Challenger or the shooting to contact investigators at 913-322-5560.

Hi! I'm Kyle Palmer, editor of the Shawnee Mission Post and Blue Valley Post. I believe deeply in the power of local news and strive each day to make our readers feel informed, so they can get the most out of life in this great place we all call home

