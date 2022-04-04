Capitol Update: Rep. Brandon Woodard says this year’s Kansas budget ‘worth celebrating’

Each week during the 2022 Kansas legislative session, we will provide Shawnee Mission area legislators the opportunity to share their thoughts about what’s happening in the state capitol.

Article Two of the Kansas Constitution gives the power of the purse to the Legislature, specifically stating, “No money shall be drawn from the treasury except in pursuance of a specific appropriation made by law.”

That constitutional directive is the only item the Kansas Legislature must address each year, and it is a process we hold in the highest regard in Topeka.

This is my first year serving on the House Appropriations Committee, where I had a front-row seat watching the process of putting the state’s $23 billion budget together from start to finish.

The budget received bipartisan support, soaring to passage with a final vote in the House of 104-12. I, of course, voted YES. The passed budget will have a long-lasting and forward-thinking impact on the state for many years to come.

The budget includes provisions to pay off debt, make targeted investments in building Kansas’s future workforce and poise Kansas for prosperity for the next decade.

My only disappointment is that the budget does not include funding to finally expand Medicaid.

Here’s a breakdown of what is included in the budget, which:

closes the “bank of KDOT”: The budget does not transfer funds from the state highway fund to the state general fund. In recent years, the Legislature borrowed from the “bank of KDOT” state highway fund to pay its bills. Governor Kelly promised to close it, and this budget delivered,

fully funds the Kansas Water Office, appropriating $8 million to the state water plan for the first time in fifteen years, ensuring our reservoirs, groundwater and water supply are safe for future generations,

closes the door on Kris Kobach’s failures as the former Secretary of State, the budget settles two of Kobach’s frivolous lawsuits for $1.9 million,

pays off $271.1 million in outstanding layering payments to the Kansas Public Employees Retirement System (KPERS),

gives state Employees a pay increase, providing for either a 5% increase or a market adjustment for all state employees, (both are in place to catch employee pay up with the current market in rare occurrences),

fully funds the community college funding formula and creates a working group to address future funding, (For universities, funding was deferred until the veto session to keep tuition flat at our six state universities.)

adds $122.2 million to increase provider reimbursement rates under Home and Community-Based Services (HCBS) and Intellectual & Developmental Disability (IDD) waivers,

deposits $500 million in a new budget stabilization fund, or the state’s “Rainy Day Fund,” saving state dollars for future economic downturn.

While this budget is worth celebrating, it is important to note what was left out of the budget and should be addressed when lawmakers return to Topeka on April 25th for veto session: Medicaid expansion, fully funding public K-12 schools, and lowering the sales taxes on groceries. Kansans overwhelmingly support these reasonable, common sense issues.

