Capitol Update: Sen. Pat Pettey says much ‘unfinished business’ remains for veto session

What a session. The Senate dealt with multiple late nights and the old adage, “Nothing good happens after midnight” definitely is true.

We abruptly adjourned at 1:30 AM on Saturday, April 2nd. The shorter “veto” session will begin on April 25th.

We did complete the budget and it is now on it’s way to the governor’s desk. There are lots of good things in the budget. We paid off bonds and put nearly $1 billion into KPERS. However, the Legislature seems to have no interest in a 13th check for KPERS retirees or a COLA (cost of living adjustment).

Higher education received both additional funding for Regents schools and community colleges. The K-12 budget is not complete because it was worked outside the budget process. It will be voted on in the veto session.

The Human Services budget saw needed additions in a number of areas including salary increases for nursing care for developmentally disabled Kansans.

Several items that I have been working on were addressed through a proviso to the budget. A proviso to expand newborn screening services and a proviso to change the income eligibility limit for CHIP from 250% of the federal poverty level of 2008 to current federal poverty level for 2022.

There is a $2 million increase for “tiny-K” services, which helps identify developmental needs and provide services for infants and toddlers early on, a critical intervention that helps reducing future costs.

But the Legislature has not funded Gov. Kelly’s proposal to “axe the state sales food tax” or, once again, Medicaid expansion.

Reducing the sales food tax on food helps all Kansans , because we all eat. Passing Medicaid Expansion could provide health services for 150,000 working poor and, with the added federal incentives, would not cost Kansas anything for 10 years.

The veto session will be a busy one with so much unfinished business. Your interest and involvement makes a difference. Thank you.