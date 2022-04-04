5 to Try: What are the best parks in Johnson County? Tells us your picks 🌳

Ok, we think we’re finally through winter (fingers crossed). And our “5 to Try” this week aims to get ourselves and our readers outdoors.

We’re asking for your picks for best parks in Johnson County.

There isn’t a shortage of good green spaces in the area, from prominent, multi-use tracts to smaller, more out-of-the-way hidden gems.

And there’s no lack of things to do at these parks, either: walking, hiking, fishing, kayaking, cycling, playing basketball or tennis. You name it.

Tell us not only what park is your go-to but also why you like it and what you do when you go there.

To send us your “5 to Try” suggestions this week and each week, you can:

Email ideas to stories@shawneemissionpost.com,

Send us messages on Facebook, Twitter or on Instagram,

Or comment at the bottom of this post.

Each Friday, we’ll publish our readers’ suggestions for what made it into our “5 to Try.”

To get your juices flowing, check out our previous “5 to Try” lists for best playgrounds and best hiking and walking trails in Johnson County, which will pair well with this new category.