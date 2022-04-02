Your Community: One great cause supports another

Meet Andy Akright. He’s 36 years-old, a Friend of Johnson County Library and an especially good friend of the Friends bookstores. He’s a husband of a K-4 music teacher Katie and a father to 5-year-old Robbie, a kindergartener who reads at a second grade level. Andy grew up walking with his parents to the Oak Park Library, and now he takes his son to their home library, Antioch. “We LOVE it!,” says Andy, “and we go at least a few times a month.” Andy says that the Wonder Books are amazing, especially for parents of a single child

Andy is a lover of history, and finds the library’s resources, especially those available online, to be impressive and valuable. He produces content for a YouTube channel, has been featured in the Mission magazine, and is the voice of two stops on Mission’s Otocast, and he says that the Johnson County Library has helped make all that possible.

A passion project for Andy makes him a regular patron of the Friends Bookstore at Antioch Library. His cousin tragically lost his son to pediatric muscular dystrophy and has launched a charity, The Logan Baker Foundation, to raise research funds for the cause. Andy seeks out autographed books at the Friends stores and through their online sales portal. He then offers the books for sale at the charity’s event auctions. “The Friends have great selection and the quality of their items is really good,” he says. “With their low prices, I can provide interesting items for our auctions and make decent money for this worthy cause.”

For designers of new libraries, Andy provides a point of view that could be useful. “I would love it,” he says, “if there was a row of computers along the wall looking out on the children’s area. If the computer stations had side partitions but did not have the front, I would be able to do my work/research and to watch my son. It’s a challenge to go to the library with a little one who wants to look at all the books and work on my projects, too!” [check out Andy’s channel, Akright’s “Little Known” History, on YouTube.]

The Friends salute this talented and dedicated Member. If you have a Friends story, let us know and we’ll share it with all our Friends!

