Your daily planner: Friday, April 1

Hello, readers! Welcome to the first day of April for 2022 in Johnson County. No foolin’, it’s Friiiday!
Forecast: ☀️ High: 60, Low: 43. It will warm up a bit with sunny skies throughout the day. There is a chance of rain later tonight, between 10 p.m. and 4 a.m. Saturday.
Diversions
- Here we come Final Four! The KU Jayhawks take on Villanova Saturday in New Orleans with a chance to advance to the NCAA men’s basketball national championship. Tip off is at 5:09 p.m. and will air on TBS.
- The Jewish Community Center in Overland Park is hosting auditions for its annual high school singing competition KC Superstar this Sunday from 5 to 7 p.m. The first place winner will receive a $10,000 scholarship. Click here to learn more about the center’s annual fundraiser.
- Friday Night Sound Bites is returning to the Lenexa Public Market tonight. Bring your folding chair to the Lower Commons from 6 to 9 p.m. for live music and food trucks every Friday evening between now and October.
Public Agenda
There are no public meetings scheduled today.
Noteworthy
- The Kansas Department of Corrections is looking for an inmate who escaped from Johnson County’s Adult Residential Center. Alexis Wolfgeher, 23, is 5-foot-2, weighs 112 pounds and has black hair, but it is currently dyed red. She was convicted of opioid possession. [Fox 4]
- Due to declining enrollment during the pandemic and other challenges, the Olathe School District is planning to cut about $20 million from next year’s budget, which will force the elimination of some staff positions. [Kansas City Star]
