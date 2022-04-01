  Nikki Lansford  - Daily Planner

Your daily planner: Friday, April 1

After playing outside, these children at Growing Futures, a Head Start early education center in Overland Park, gather around for story time. Photo credit Nikki Lansford.

Hello, readers! Welcome to the first day of April for 2022 in Johnson County. No foolin’, it’s Friiiday!

Forecast: ☀️ High: 60, Low: 43. It will warm up a bit with sunny skies throughout the day. There is a chance of rain later tonight, between 10 p.m. and 4 a.m. Saturday.

Diversions

  • Here we come Final Four! The KU Jayhawks take on Villanova Saturday in New Orleans with a chance to advance to the NCAA men’s basketball national championship. Tip off is at 5:09 p.m. and will air on TBS.
  • The Jewish Community Center in Overland Park is hosting auditions for its annual high school singing competition KC Superstar this Sunday from 5 to 7 p.m. The first place winner will receive a $10,000 scholarship. Click here to learn more about the center’s annual fundraiser.
  • Friday Night Sound Bites is returning to the Lenexa Public Market tonight. Bring your folding chair to the Lower Commons from 6 to 9 p.m. for live music and food trucks every Friday evening between now and October.

Public Agenda

There are no public meetings scheduled today.

Noteworthy

  • The Kansas Department of Corrections is looking for an inmate who escaped from Johnson County’s Adult Residential Center. Alexis Wolfgeher, 23, is 5-foot-2, weighs 112 pounds and has black hair, but it is currently dyed red. She was convicted of opioid possession. [Fox 4]
  • Due to declining enrollment during the pandemic and other challenges, the Olathe School District is planning to cut about $20 million from next year’s budget, which will force the elimination of some staff positions. [Kansas City Star]

