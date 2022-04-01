Affidavit reveals more details about deadly shooting at Overland Park vacation rental

A criminal affidavit released Friday describes a chaotic scene when police officers arrived to investigate a deadly shooting earlier this month at a south Overland Park home being used as a short-term rental.

The court record, requested by the Post, contains testimony from at least seven people who were at the home in the 9700 block of W. 145th Terrace for a birthday party on the night of March 19-20.

The home, according to police, was being used as a short-term vacation rental, and the affidavit shows that some guests claimed they had come from as far away as Florida in order to attend the celebration.

Cheryl Holloman, 46, of Wichita, Kansas, who also went by “Sharrell,” according to police, died after being shot.

Tony Smith, 45, of Topeka, who is also referred to as “Anthony Holloman” in the affidavit, has been charged with second degree murder. He remains in custody on $500,000 bond.

Here are some other key details contained in the criminal affidavit:

Police arrived at the home just before 6 a.m. on Sunday, March 20. They found several people outside the home and others preparing to leave in an SUV.

Smith was detained, along with several others, whose names are redacted from the affidavit. Police found a handgun on one man, which turned out to be a reported stolen gun. Two more guns were found under the deck of the house next door. One of those was an unloaded .45-caliber handgun. A loaded .45-caliber magazine was found in one of the detained men’s pockets.

Smith’s son, whose name is redacted, said he had come to the Overland Park home with his father and a friend for a “family house party.” Other witnesses said they were there for a “birthday party.” One man said he was from Florida and was “in KC to celebrate.”

Multiple witnesses said people at the gathering had gone to a local strip club at around 3 a.m. on Sunday, March 20, and then returned to the rental home. The shooting occurred some time after people returned to the residence.

Several witnesses reported hearing gunshots, though nobody police spoke with in the affidavit say they saw the actual shooting. One woman reported hearing a gunshot and then a woman yelling, “DeDe, I’ve been shot!”

A woman identified as Holloman’s daughter, whose name is redacted, said she heard a shot and found her mother with gunshot wounds to her buttock and abdomen.

Another witness told police she heard Smith “tell someone that he had shot [Holloman] but it was an accident.” This woman then said she saw Smith place a handgun in his pants.

Police obtained video from a Ring camera at the residence. On the video, someone can be heard telling Smith to leave. Smith can be heard saying, “You know I didn’t mean to do that s—.”

Holloman was taken by others at the gathering to Saint Luke’s South and was then transferred by airlift to Overland Park Regional Medical Center, where she died during surgery.

Smith, who is still in custody, participated via Zoom in a court appearance Thursday along with his court-appointed attorney.

A scheduling conference for Smith is now set for May 9.

Read the full affidavit below.