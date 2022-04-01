These Johnson County ICUs are at or near zero COVID-19 patients

COVID-19 cases may be on a decline in Johnson County — at least in severity.

This week, St Luke’s Hospital in Kansas City celebrated having zero COVID-19 patients in the ICU.

They share that status with a few other hospitals across the state line. COVID cases have reportedly screeched to somewhat of a halt in area hospital ICUs, with many of them reporting lower numbers this week.

This comes as COVID-19 testing comes to a close at Johnson County testing sites.

Yesterday was the last day of operation for testing sites at Johnson County Community College in Overland Park and the Church of the Resurrection in Leawood.

The Johnson County Health Department in Olathe will continue to offer weekly drive-through testing on Wednesdays.

In yesterday’s morning medical briefing, medical director Dr. Dana Hawkinson said the hospital’s numbers are reassuring in the face of the BA.2 Omicron subvariant.

“Overall, active infections are continuing to decrease, which is good,” he said. “We know that BA.2 is now the predominant variant in the United States. But we haven’t seen an increase in cases thus far, which is good. And more importantly, we haven’t seen an increase in hospitalizations either.”

Dr. Steven Stiles said in the briefing that based on recent data about immunity, he does not anticipate a heavy impact from the BA.2 variant.

“I don’t think the BA.2 variant is gonna hit us that hard,” he said. “Lots of folks have had boosters. Lots of people have had COVID and Omicron. And the BA.1 and the BA. 2 are so close together in time, I think host immunity- natural immunity left over from the BA.1 infection- will help sustain it to the BA.2.”

Here’s how COVID patient numbers in local ICUs look across Johnson County.

University of Kansas Health System

KU Health System’s ICU reached zero for COVID patients this week.

According to Media Relations Manager Bob Hallinan, it’s been that way for the last two days.

The hospital is still treating 11 active COVID cases outside of the ICU. There are also 49 COVID patients at the hospital that are no longer contagious.

AdventHealth Shawnee Mission

Morgan Shandler, director of communications for AdventHealth Shawnee Mission, said the hospital’s ICU has been free of COVID patients for two weeks.

The ICU saw its last COVID patient on March 17.

As far as active cases in general, the hospital had two yesterday.

Shandler said there hasn’t been more than 10 active cases in the hospital since March 7.

HCA Midwest

According to Christine Hamele, Assistant Vice President of Public Relations and Community Affairs, HCA Midwest’s six hospitals collectively have one patient in the ICU and 17 recovery cases.

This includes two Johnson County hospitals- the Menorah Medical Center and Overland Park Regional Hospital.