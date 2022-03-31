  Alexis Lanza  - Daily Planner

Your Daily Planner: Thursday, March 31

A man flies a colorful kite shaped like an airplane

Johnson County Parks have been filled with smiling faces on warmer days in the last few weeks. Above, a man helps a young boy fly a kite on a warm day in Meadowbrook Park. Photo credit Alexis Lanza.

Good morning and welcome to the last day of March! Alexis here with a look at the day ahead in Johnson County.

Forecast: 🌨 High of 49. Low of 30. This morning is cloudy with a chance of snow (yep, that’s right). After that, you can expect partly sunny skies later this afternoon. Tonight, there will be clear skies and light winds.

Diversions

  • The Kansas City Symphony Chorus presents Voices from the Heartland tonight at 8 p.m at the Kauffman Center.The chorus will perform a varied program including “Kansas Boys” from American Madrigals, “Ye Followers of the Lamb” and more. Get tickets here.
  • Subtronics, a dubstep DJ and producer will be performing at Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland in downtown Kansas City, MO tonight at 8 p.m. Get ticketing information here.

Public Agenda

  • The Johnson County Board of County Commissioners will meet at 9:30 a.m. in Olathe. The board will consider approving the addition of six full-time positions to provide security at the Johnson County Administration Building at an annual cost of $564,570. View other agenda items here.
  • Overland Park’s Informal Downtown Business Improvement District Advisory Board meets today at noon at the Myron E. Scafe Building. The board will consider an increase to the Business Improvement District fees starting in 2023. See the full agenda.

Noteworthy

  • Jan Kessinger, a former Republican member of the Kansas House of Representatives from Johnson County, has endorsed Governor Laura Kelly’s 2022 re-election campaign, joining a growing coalition  of “Republicans for Kelly.” “Governor Kelly has spent her first term working across the aisle to deliver record achievements for Kansans,” Kessinger said in a statement.
  • Johnson County Commissioner Janeé Hanzlick of the 4th district filed Tuesday for re-election to the Board of County Commissioners. Hanzlick was a social worker for 30 years before winning election to her first term to the board in 2018.
  • The Johnson County Department of Health and Environment will begin administering second COVID-19 booster doses to eligible populations today at its walk-in clinic in Mission. Boosters are also available at other providers, including physician offices, pharmacies and grocery stores. Find more information here.

👋 Hello there! I'm Alexis, the audience engagement editor here at the Shawnee Mission Post. One of the things I love most about my work is hearing from Johnson County residents about how we've filled a need for truly local coverage of the community. All the work we do — from covering the planning commission meeting to checking out that new coffee shop down the street — is made possible by our subscribers.

If you'd like to support community news, please consider subscribing today. Your first month is just $1. Cancel anytime.