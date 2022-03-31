Your Daily Planner: Thursday, March 31

Good morning and welcome to the last day of March! Alexis here with a look at the day ahead in Johnson County.

Forecast: 🌨 High of 49. Low of 30. This morning is cloudy with a chance of snow (yep, that’s right). After that, you can expect partly sunny skies later this afternoon. Tonight, there will be clear skies and light winds.

Diversions

The Kansas City Symphony Chorus presents Voices from the Heartland tonight at 8 p.m at the Kauffman Center.The chorus will perform a varied program including “Kansas Boys” from American Madrigals, “Ye Followers of the Lamb” and more. Get tickets here.

Subtronics, a dubstep DJ and producer will be performing at Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland in downtown Kansas City, MO tonight at 8 p.m. Get ticketing information here.

Public Agenda

The Johnson County Board of County Commissioners will meet at 9:30 a.m. in Olathe. The board will consider approving the addition of six full-time positions to provide security at the Johnson County Administration Building at an annual cost of $564,570. View other agenda items here.

Overland Park's Informal Downtown Business Improvement District Advisory Board meets today at noon at the Myron E. Scafe Building. The board will consider an increase to the Business Improvement District fees starting in 2023. See the full agenda.

Noteworthy