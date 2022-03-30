Your daily planner: Wednesday, March 30

Good morning! Lucie here with your Wednesday rundown of what’s new and noteworthy in Johnson County.
Forecast: 🌧️ High: 58. Low: 33. A chance of rain and thunderstorms off and on through late afternoon, with lighter rain possibly continuing into the evening.
Public agenda
- Mission’s City Council will meet for a special meeting at 6 p.m. tonight, followed by a work session at 6:30 p.m. They are set to discuss COVID-19 policies and protocols at the special meeting. At the following work session, they will receive a recap on funding for the city’s Street Preservation Program.
Noteworthy
- The city of Overland Park’s Legacy of Greenery Committee will give out free tree and shrub seedlings this weekend in honor of Arbor Day. Residents can pick them up from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m this Saturday. They’ll be available at Thompson Park, the Tomahawk Ridge Community Center or the Overland Park Arboretum & Botanical Gardens.
- A former pharmacist in Lenexa is suing her former employer for wrongful termination. The more than $75,000 lawsuit was moved to U.S. District Court in Kansas City, Kansas, after being filed last month in Johnson County District Court. [Kansas City Star]
- A developer has pitched a 500-unit apartment plan in Gardner, in southern Johnson County. The proposal on a 35-acre site comprises 32 townhomes and a four-story apartment building, along with a pool and dog park. [Fox 4]
