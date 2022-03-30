Some JoCo pools plan to reduce hours this summer due to lifeguard shortages – Here are cities’ schedules

It hasn’t felt like it at times this March, but we’re getting closer to summer. That means pool season is nearer to kicking off in Johnson County.

Following limited operations in both 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, some cities have adjusted their summer pool hours due to ongoing shortages of lifeguards and other pandemic-related limitations.

Most city pools in Johnson County open on Memorial Day weekend but days and hours could be impacted beyond that.

The Post has compiled a list of Johnson County cities and their expected hours of operation for pools this summer.

Fairway

The Fairway Pool will open for the first time on Memorial Day weekend on May 28 and will close after Labor Day on Sept. 6.

Between May 28 to Aug. 7, the pool will be open from noon to 8 p.m. daily, expect for Wednesdays. Every Wednesday, the pool will close one hour early at 7 p.m.

After Aug. 8, the pool will only be open on Friday from 4 to 8 p.m. and on the weekends from noon to 8 p.m.

For Fairway residents, the cost of admission is $6, and for non-residents it is $8. Children 2 years and under are free.

Leawood

Leawood’s Aquatic Center will open for the season on May 28 and will close on Sept. 5.

The pool will be open daily from 12 to 8 p.m. to both Leawood residents and non-residents.

Admission for non-residents costs $9, while it is $6 for residents. Children under 12 months are free.

The pool will be closed after 4 p.m. on June 16, 30 and July 4 for swim meets.

Lenexa

The Indian Trails Aquatic Center will open for the 2022 season on May 28 and will remain open through Sept. 5. The pool will be open everyday from noon to 7:30 p.m. from May 28 to Aug. 7.

Between Aug. 8 through Sept. 5, the Indian Trails Aquatic Center will reduce its hours to only being open on Friday from 4 to 7:30 p.m. and on the weekends from noon to 7:30 p.m.

The city’s Ad Astra Pool and Flat Rock Creek Pool will both be open starting May 28 and going through July 31 but closed after that.

Ad Astra will be open Mondays through Saturdays from noon to 7:30 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 6 p.m. Flat Rock Creek Pool will be open daily from noon to 7:30 p.m.

Children ages 2 and younger are free. For residents, the price of admission is $6, and for non-residents the cost is $8.

Mission

For the Mission Family Aquatic Center, opening day is also May 28, while the last day of operation is Sept. 5.

Through May 28 to Aug. 7, the outdoor pool will be Monday through Saturday from 12 to 7 p.m. On Sundays, it will be open from 12 to 6 p.m.

After Aug. 12, the pools hours hours are reduced to Saturdays from noon to 7 p.m. and on Sundays from 12 to 6 p.m.

Individual admission for everyone is $7, but prices vary for non-residents who want to purchase a season pass.

Overland Park

Due to a lifeguard shortage, only some of Overland Parks five outdoor pools will open on May 29 for the 2022 season.

City staff will be providing an update on outdoor pool operations at next week’s Community Development Committee meeting.

For the pools opening, hours of operation will be from noon to 7 p.m. seven days a week.

Price of each pool ranges with the cheapest starting at $4 per Overland Park resident and $5 for a non-resident. More details about pricing can be found here.

Prairie Village

For the Prairie Village Pool Complex, opening day is also May 28, while the last day is Sept. 5.

The pool will be open from noon to 8 p.m. daily, with adult only lap lanes from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Hours for the complex will begin to reduce starting Aug. 1, as the pool will begin to open later at 2 p.m. on the weekdays.

Daily admission fee is $10 for both residents and non-residents, with the price cut in half after 4:30 p.m.

Roeland Park

The Roeland Park Aquatic Center will open for the first time for Memorial Day weekend on May 28 and will close after Labor Day weekend on Sept. 6.

Between May 28 to Aug. 10, the pool will be open from noon to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday. On Sundays, it will be open from noon to 6 p.m.

From Aug. 11 to Sept. 5, the pool will be open Tuesday and Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. It will also be open on the weekends from 12 to 6 p.m.

For a single visit, the cost is $6 for a resident and $8 for a non-resident.

Shawnee

The Thomas A. Soetaert Aquatic Center will also open on May 28 before closing on Sept. 6.

Between May 28 to Aug. 7, open swim hours are form 12:30 to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 12:30 to 6 p.m. on the weekend.

Beginning Aug. 8, open swim hours are reduced to 5 to 8 p.m. during weekdays and 12:30 to 6 p.m. on weekends.

Shawnee residents can get into the aquatic center for $6, while for non-residents the price is $10.

Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to say not all five of Overland Park’s pools will be open for the 2022 season due to a shortage in lifeguards.