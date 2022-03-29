Your daily planner: Tuesday, March 29

Good morning, everyone! Juliana here, welcoming you to Tuesday, March 29, in Johnson County.
Forecast: ☀️ High: 75 Low: 48. A partly sunny, breezy day. Wind gusts as high as 34 miles per hour.
Diversions
- Tonight is opening night for classic Broadway hit “Jesus Christ Superstar” at the Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts. Tickets for tonight’s 7:30 p.m. show can be purchased online here. The show runs through April 3.
- Catch Hippo Campus perform tonight at Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland tonight at 8 p.m. Tickets range from $47 to $141 and can be purchased online here.
Agenda
- Roeland Park’s racial equity committee meets tonight at 7 p.m. via Zoom. Join the committee online here.
- Johnson County Board of County Commissioners Chairman Ed Eilert will give his final State of the County address today at 2 p.m., with the theme of “Stronger Together.” Eilert, who has served in elected office in some capacity in Johnson County for 44 years, announced his retirement earlier this year.
Noteworthy
A couple more items of note from the area:
- Kansas’ Cold Weather Rule, which prevents utility companies from disconnecting services during the winter, ends on March 31. This means Kansans who are behind on their electricity or natural gas bills need to contact their utility companies to make payment arrangements before the end of the month. Otherwise, the utility company is able to disconnect services.
- The Johnson County Board of County Commissioners is holding a public hearing on solar amendments — as recommended by the planning commission in December — on April 4 at 2 p.m. at 10401 S. Ridgeview Road. Immediately after the hearing, the county commission will take action on the recommended changes, either to implement them or send them back to the planning commission. A live broadcast will be available online here.
