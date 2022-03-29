Your daily planner: Tuesday, March 29

Good morning, everyone! Juliana here, welcoming you to Tuesday, March 29, in Johnson County.

Forecast: ☀️ High: 75 Low: 48. A partly sunny, breezy day. Wind gusts as high as 34 miles per hour.

Diversions

Tonight is opening night for classic Broadway hit “Jesus Christ Superstar” at the Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts. Tickets for tonight’s 7:30 p.m. show can be purchased online here. The show runs through April 3.

Catch Hippo Campus perform tonight at Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland tonight at 8 p.m. Tickets range from $47 to $141 and can be purchased online here.

Agenda

Roeland Park’s racial equity committee meets tonight at 7 p.m. via Zoom. Join the committee online here.

meets tonight at 7 p.m. via Zoom. Join the committee online here. Johnson County Board of County Commissioners Chairman Ed Eilert will give his final State of the County address today at 2 p.m., with the theme of “Stronger Together.” Eilert, who has served in elected office in some capacity in Johnson County for 44 years, announced his retirement earlier this year.

Noteworthy

