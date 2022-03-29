Prairie Village Police investigate at least 5 stolen cars in one week

Prairie Village police are investigating at least five reports of stolen cars in the city that all occurred over the span of one week.

Prairie Village Capt. Brady Sullivan told the Post the stolen vehicles have varied in make and model and that the thefts have been spread across the city.

The locations of the thefts include State Line Road, W. 71st Terrace and W. 90th Street, he said.

The thefts all occurred between March 18 and March 25, Sullivan said.

One of the residents impacted was a man named Kevin, who requested the Post only use his first name.

He lives off Mission Road near Shawnee Mission East High School, and says his car was stolen from his driveway last week.

He says he recalls hearing two voices through his cracked bedroom window at around 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday, March 23. Half-asleep, Kevin assumed it was his neighbor letting her dog outside.

He said didn’t know what to think when he heard a car door slam, an engine start and then tires peeling off, but he realized early the next morning that the commotion had been someone stealing his car when he walked outside and the vehicle was gone.

Kevin’s car was recovered on Monday in Kansas City, Missouri, though it is still being held in a police impound lot as investigators process evidence.

Sullivan told the Post recovery on a stolen vehicle depends on a number of factors, including whether or not the vehicle is equipped with a tracking device.

Sullivan with Prairie Village Police said the only underlying factor that is consistent from stolen car to stolen car at this time is that they were crimes of opportunity.

The cars, he said, were either left unlocked or running outside residences, with keys inside or other valuables in plain sight.

Sullivan says residents should make sure to lock their car doors before going inside for the evening and should also take items like purses, electronics, keys and money inside.

“The overwhelming majority [of car thefts and break-ins] over the last couple years lately — I don’t know the exact percent — are unlocked with valuable stuff inside of them,” he said.

At the same time, police next door in Overland Park are investigating a rash of more than 100 car break-ins at multiple apartment complexes last week.

Sullivan said such coordinated break-ins have yet to become a trend in Prairie Village — and he’s hopeful it stays that way.

Sullivan said while criminal elements are quite often tied together in one way or another, the department can’t be certain that the stolen cars and the Overland Park auto burglaries are connected.

“We don’t have anything that particularly ties our stolen lot to all the auto burglaries going on in Overland Park,” Sullivan said.