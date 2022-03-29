Shawnee Mission East senior Jahir Contreras wins back-to-back state wrestling titles — ‘He’s a role model’

Jahir Contreras, a Shawnee Mission East senior, is once again a Kansas state wrestling champion.

Contreras, whose older brothers wrestled before him, began wrestling as a young child in first grade, but it didn’t take at first.

He left the sport and didn’t revisit it until his freshman year of high school, after some brotherly encouragement.

He grew to love the mentally and physically draining sport over time, Contreras said, and now his dream of being a state champion is reality — twice over. Contreras said his back-to-back champion title is the result of sacrifice and dedication to the sport.

Contreras’s advice for upcoming wrestlers is to put 100% effort into their goals.

“If you’re not prepared to give it your all, don’t expect the sport to give you anything in return,” Contreras said.

Contreras competed in the 145-pound weight class, and beat Olathe East’s Jacob Bragg for the 2022 state championship in the last weekend of February.

His victory falls in line with a strong SM East wrestling tradition, Coach Chip Ufford said. The four previous SM East state wrestling champions also all won two titles, he said.

Ufford, who has coached Contreras since he was a sophomore, said Contreras and his teammate Brady Finkhouser played a particularly important role in the champion’s season.

Finkhouser’s dedication to wrestling and consistency made Contreras better, Ufford said, just as Contreras’ natural talent made Finkhouser better.

Contreras and Finkhouser’s relationship is just one of the reasons why it’s important to have solid, dedicated teammates, Ufford said.

Ultimatley, he said, Contreras’ humility, work ethic and team-oriented attitude is what won him the champion title once again.

“We’re thankful [Contreras] represents our program and what we stand for,” Ufford said. “He’s a good role model to those guys who are under him.”