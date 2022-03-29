  Kyle Palmer  - Sports

Report: Kansas City Chiefs considering potential stadium sites in Kansas

Kansas City Chiefs team president Mark Donovan reportedly said the team has been pitched several options for a new stadium site on the Kansas side of the metro, according to a tweet Tuesday from an NFL reporter. The team has played at Arrowhead Stadium since the early 1970s. File image.

The Kansas City Chiefs are reportedly considering options for a stadium site on the Kansas side of the metro.

That’s according to a tweet Tuesday morning from Kevin Clark, who covers the NFL for sports website The Ringer.

NFL team owners are conducting the league’s annual offseason meeting in Palm Beach, Florida, this week, where Donovan’s comments seemed to have been made.

Notably, Clark quotes Donovan as saying the team has already “been pitched by Kansas developers on a bunch of options.”

Why it matters: The Legends area in Kansas City, Kansas, already the site of Kansas Speedway and Children’s Mercy Park, would likely be the top landing spot for a new NFL stadium, given it’s access to I-70 and I-435 and its proximity to other amenities in the area.

But a potential move by the Chiefs to Kansas from their long-time home at the Truman Sports Complex would be more convenient for many Chiefs fans in Johnson County.

But don’t hold your breath: Whatever happens, this seems to be very preliminary.

As the Kansas City Star notes, the team’s current lease at the Truman Sports Complex doesn’t expire until 2031.

In November, Chiefs owner Clark Hunt called Arrowhead Stadium “one of the finest stadiums in the league,” citing major renovations that occurred there just a decade ago.

Reaction: Still, on Tuesday, the Ringer report prompted a tweet from Kansas City, Missouri, Mayor Quinton Lucas:

News of Donovan’s comments come as the Royals have also been publicly weighing the idea of a downtown stadium.

