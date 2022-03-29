Report: Kansas City Chiefs considering potential stadium sites in Kansas

The Kansas City Chiefs are reportedly considering options for a stadium site on the Kansas side of the metro.

That’s according to a tweet Tuesday morning from Kevin Clark, who covers the NFL for sports website The Ringer.

Chiefs prez Mark Donovan, when asked this AM about potential new stadium options, said the team has considered options in state of Kansas. They like Arrowhead and legacy of Lamar Hunt’s stadium, but have been pitched by Kansas developers on a bunch of options. Something to watch. — Kevin Clark (@bykevinclark) March 29, 2022

NFL team owners are conducting the league’s annual offseason meeting in Palm Beach, Florida, this week, where Donovan’s comments seemed to have been made.

Notably, Clark quotes Donovan as saying the team has already “been pitched by Kansas developers on a bunch of options.”

Why it matters: The Legends area in Kansas City, Kansas, already the site of Kansas Speedway and Children’s Mercy Park, would likely be the top landing spot for a new NFL stadium, given it’s access to I-70 and I-435 and its proximity to other amenities in the area.

But a potential move by the Chiefs to Kansas from their long-time home at the Truman Sports Complex would be more convenient for many Chiefs fans in Johnson County.

But don’t hold your breath: Whatever happens, this seems to be very preliminary.

As the Kansas City Star notes, the team’s current lease at the Truman Sports Complex doesn’t expire until 2031.

In November, Chiefs owner Clark Hunt called Arrowhead Stadium “one of the finest stadiums in the league,” citing major renovations that occurred there just a decade ago.

Reaction: Still, on Tuesday, the Ringer report prompted a tweet from Kansas City, Missouri, Mayor Quinton Lucas:

Kansas City has proudly hosted the Chiefs since the early 1960s. We look forward to working with the Chiefs, our state of Missouri partners, and local officials to ensure the Chiefs remain home in Kansas City and Missouri for generations to come. https://t.co/h9XBn7L0VC — Mayor Q (@QuintonLucasKC) March 29, 2022

News of Donovan’s comments come as the Royals have also been publicly weighing the idea of a downtown stadium.