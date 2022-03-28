Your daily planner: Monday, March 28

Welcome to the last week of March! Leah here giving you a rundown to start off your week in Johnson County.
Forecast: 🌤 Mostly sunny, with a high near 60. East southeast wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Public Agenda
- The Shawnee City Council meets tonight at 6 p.m. Among other things, the council will review Loma Gardens, a prospective single-family subdivision north of downtown, and shared room rental regulations.
- The Merriam City Council meets at 7 p.m. tonight and is set to receive the fire department’s annual report.
Diversions
- KC SuperStar, a high school singing competition, is back with live, in-person preliminary auditions. Students who want to participate can start preparing now for auditions Sunday, April 3, and Tuesday, April 5, at the Jewish Community Center, 5801 W. 115th St., Overland Park. The winner gets a $10,000 scholarship.
Noteworthy
- The University of Kansas will drop COVID-19 mask requirements starting today as students return from spring break. [The Kansas City Star]
- Lenexa is starting road construction and lane closures on West 103rd Street Road between Quivira and Pflumm roads starting today, as crews work on concrete repair, patching and overlay. Work is expected to take about six weeks, weather permitting.
- Merriam is starting its free spring tree limb pickup Monday. Residents can dispose of branches and brush debris March 28 through April 1. Residents should place tree limbs curbside before 7 a.m. on March 28. Public works crews will collect branches throughout the week. The city asks residents to exclude building materials, plastic, metal, cardboard, paper or other debris. More details here or by calling public works at 913-322-5570 with any questions.
- NIC Inc., a subsidiary of Tyler Technologies and one of the largest technology firms in the Kansas City metro, is relocating its headquarters to Overland Park. [Kansas City Business Journal]
