Your daily planner: Monday, March 28

Welcome to the last week of March! Leah here giving you a rundown to start off your week in Johnson County.

Forecast: 🌤 Mostly sunny, with a high near 60. East southeast wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Public Agenda

meets tonight at 6 p.m. Among other things, the council will review Loma Gardens, a prospective single-family subdivision north of downtown, and shared room rental regulations. The Merriam City Council meets at 7 p.m. tonight and is set to receive the fire department’s annual report.

Diversions

KC SuperStar, a high school singing competition, is back with live, in-person preliminary auditions. Students who want to participate can start preparing now for auditions Sunday, April 3, and Tuesday, April 5, at the Jewish Community Center, 5801 W. 115th St., Overland Park. The winner gets a $10,000 scholarship.

Noteworthy