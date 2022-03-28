Merriam Police investigate shooting Sunday at duplex that left 26-year-old man dead

Merriam Police confirm they’re investigating a shooting death that occurred early Sunday morning at a duplex near 52nd Street and Knox Avenue.

In an emailed response to questions Monday, Captain Troy Duvanel said the shooting occurred around 5 a.m. at a residence at 9804 W. 52nd Street.

Recorded radio traffic indicates that officers were dispatched to the address at 4:56 a.m. on reports of a break-in and shooting.

Dispatchers told responding officers that the caller said her ex-boyfriend had broken in, shot a man and then left.

Duvenal confirmed the shooting happened inside the residence and that the victim was “acquainted with at least one of the parties that resides at the residence.”

Overland Park firefighters and Johnson County Med-Act paramedics responded and pronounced the man dead at the scene.

“The victim is a 26-year-old male,” Duvanel said. “No further information is being released at this time.”

Anyone with information about this incident can contact Merriam Police at 913-782-0720 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477. Callers to the TIPS Hotline can remain anonymous.