Capitol update: Sen. Mike Thompson disappointed that 2 constitutional amendments won’t appear on ballot

The founders of this country originally envisioned a small, weak federal government and more powerful state governments so critical decisions would be made closer to home and citizens could easily have direct conversations with those who represent them.

Over the course of time, that has been completely flipped on its head.

Like you, I am worried about the high gas prices, the out-of-control inflation, the shrinking buying power at the grocery store, and the fact that the federal government is printing and spending money as if they are not to blame for all of these crises. Every day, we hear of some insane new policy decision from Washington, D.C., we know will have negative effects.

And, yet, we feel like all we can do is throw up our hands and brace for the consequences.

Before the passage of the 17th Amendment in 1913, state legislatures elected their U.S. Senators. That way, if the person serving in the Senate in Washington was not doing a good job, or properly representing their state, they could be called home and replaced.

After the 17th Amendment, legislatures lost that ability. As a result, senatorial elections at the federal level have become increasingly expensive, as special interests from all over the country pour money into those races so they can have the ear of influential lawmakers and shape policies in Washington.

That cuts you — and the state — out of the mix, and it’s one of the reasons why fixing a problem in Washington is nearly impossible. And, that’s just one of the reasons that all federal money descending from Washington to the states has significant strings attached.

We need more people to realize that the clamor for funding from Washington is enslaving us. Profligate spending has propelled our national debt to over $30 trillion dollars with no end in sight. We have mortgaged our future and that of future generations and will never be able to restore trust in our currency with modern monetary theorists in control.

That’s why some of us at the state level recognize the need to push back and to find ways to bring policy making decisions back closer to home. It’s why we proposed a slate of constitutional amendments this session.

The only one to pass was an amendment you will have the opportunity to vote on in August, proposing that county sheriffs remain an elected official, and not an appointed position. That is so important because our sheriffs are our last line of constitutional defense here at home.

Two other important amendments failed to receive enough votes to send to a ballot.

One would have required a two thirds majority of the legislature to raise your taxes. And the other would have given you a stronger voice in selecting state Supreme Court nominees. Our current system is devoid of checks and balances on that nominating process. We need a strong state Supreme Court who will defend states’ rights and properly uphold the constitution of Kansas.

I was very disappointed that those measures failed, as they would have been important and necessary steps toward restoring your voice in government.