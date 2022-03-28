Capitol Update: Rep. Susan Ruiz says ‘able-bodied’ shouldn’t be qualifier for expanding Medicaid to working poor

Each week during the 2022 Kansas legislative session, we will provide Shawnee Mission area legislators the opportunity to share their thoughts about what’s happening in the state capitol.

Below is this week’s submission from Democratic Rep. Susan Ruiz of Kansas House District 23, which covers parts of Lenexa, Overland Park and Shawnee.

The views expressed in each Capitol Update are solely those of the lawmaker and are not reflective of the Post’s position on any matter discussed.

Last week, the Kansas Legislature defeated an amendment to the budget which would have simply added back into the budget the funding set aside by the governor for Medicaid expansion.

The funding was removed from the budget by the Committee on Appropriations.

During the explanation of adding back the funding, I heard representatives from the other side of the aisle say something like, “able-bodied people should be working.” A little research into the use of “able-bodied” brought up that this phrase has its origins in the English “poor laws” of 1601.

It has been used for centuries to describe the poor and who is deserving or not deserving of aid.

All of the work requirements attached to aid date back to those poor laws. It was the way government has tried to make a distinction between those two groups of people. Research also pointed to the fact that the term “able-bodied” is also attached to the moral value of being a hard worker. There must be something wrong with you, if you aren’t a hard worker.

The use of “able-bodied” is politically charged and I believe is the strongest roadblock to passing Medicaid expansion in Kansas. Having the belief that people are not deserving of assistance — even temporary assistance — is wrong.

We find ourselves living in a very complicated economy. According to The Alliance for a Healthy Kansas, there are an estimated 160,000 individuals who lack access to health care. This means some people make too much to qualify for KanCare (the state’s version of Medicaid) or don’t make enough to access insurance under the Affordable Care Act, or ACA.

In fact, many who receive insurance under the ACA are considered under-insured, making it very difficult or impossible to afford medications such as insulin. Did you know, a single parent with two children earning more than $4.00 an hour earns too much to qualify for KanCare?

Those of us with health insurance go to the emergency room as a last resort. We can make an appointment with our primary care physicians or go to an urgent care clinic. For individuals lacking health insurance, the emergency room is their only choice for all health care needs.

I could go on and on about the many reasons for expanding Medicaid in Kansas. Again, according to the Alliance for a Healthy Kansas, passing Medicaid expansion will help to “control health insurance costs.” It “ends up raising the costs of care for others in the state – employers, hospitals, local governments and privately insured individuals and families”.

The use of the rhetoric “able-bodied” smells of politics and should not be used in any way. To make assumptions about people who are working two or three jobs to put food on their tables and provide for their families as underserving of access to health insurance is unacceptable.

Kansas is losing billions in federal funding on a daily basis because the leadership in the Kansas Legislature won’t move their hearts to listen to the struggles of everyday Kansans.