Capitol Update: Rep. Jarrod Ousley bemoans Legislature’s vote not to fully fund special education services

On March 22, for roughly 22 minutes, the Kansas House supported the initial steps to meet our statutory obligation to fund special education. The effort was short-lived.

For special education supporters, this was a culmination of events that began when the state Board of Education requested an increase in special education funding to meet the statutory requirement that Kansas pay for 92% of SPED costs, by increasing SPED funding by $68 million a year, each year for the next five years.

Kansas has failed to meet this requirement since 2011.

As costs have risen and student needs have increased, Kansas has not kept pace, with the Legislature only funding roughly 70% of the costs. Kansas is an outlier. It is one of only five states that only partially funds special education services in schools.

Districts are still mandated by law to provide special education services even when the state doesn’t pay for it, and even if the student in receipt attends a private school. Districts use their operational budgets to make up for the shortfall.

A recent audit conducted by the Legislature revealed that the state is underfunding special education services by roughly $350 million dollars a year.

The Shawnee Mission School District spends roughly $8 million a year; Blue Valley, roughly $9 million; and Olathe Schools, about $13 million, out of their operational budgets to make up the difference.

Legislators reference our success in finally complying with the Kansas Supreme Court in the Gannon school funding lawsuit. Those dollars, however, were intended to cover operational expenses associated with general education. When operational dollars are used to make up for the deficit in SPED funding, every student is short changed.

As a member of the minority party on the House K-12 Budget Committee, my fellow Democrats and I frustratedly worked in opposition, as dollars earmarked for public education in the governor’s proposed budget were stripped from the budget entirely, attached to policy that hinders public education, or were allocated to private entities, such as the awarding of a $4 million dollar contract to a private vendor for math supplements, without bids or requests for proposals.

Our experience on the committee leads me to believe that if the governor had requested the $68 million dollars in her proposed budget, the K-12 Budget Committee would simply have used the dollars elsewhere.

We initially attempted to amend the State Board’s five-year plan for SPED funding onto the education budget in committee, but the far-right majority voted against the amendment. We then attempted to amend the funding so that it at least provided enough so that the percentage funded would remain steady from this year to next with an additional $17 million. This was also voted down.

Currently, the state has a $3 billion dollar surplus and can well afford to cover the entire $350 million dollar SPED shortfall. Thus, there was hope that while the amendments didn’t pass in the K-12 committee, they might in the House Appropriations Committee. But, after our attempts to amend the education budget, the Chair held it out of appropriations, stifling the plans of pro-special education legislators there.

Our most likely option then was to add special education funding during the debate on the education Budget on the floor, with every House member. My pro-public education colleagues and I had multiple amendments drawn in advance. The vast majority of Kansans value and support public schools and value and support our special education students. We thought there was a chance.

I carried my amendment at 2:02 on March 22, and after a brief discussion, the amendment initially passed, 58-54.

It was a rare moment of bipartisan success that would help make the difference in the lives of our students with disabilities. Pro-special education representatives from both the Republican and Democratic sides of the aisles had come together to carry the motion.

And then, at 2:24 p.m. members of the Republican majority leadership called for reconsideration of the special education funds, whipping votes on the floor to repeal the just passed amendment. The motion for reconsideration passed, and the funding was up for a vote again.

At 2:30 p.m., the amendment failed, and the special education funding was stripped back out of the budget. Despite having billions in surplus this year, the Legislature once again put forward a special education funding plan in violation of Kansas statute, deficient of the funds necessary to meet the needs of disabled students.

The final vote count was 50-70.

I urge constituents to contact their representatives and senators to encourage them to fully fund special education to ensure we are meeting the needs of all our students and are in compliance with state law.

As always, it is my privilege to serve my constituents in House District 24. I can be reached at jarrod.ousley@house.ks.gov or at 785-296-7366.

You can also follow and communicate with me on my Facebook page.