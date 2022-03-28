5 to Try: What are the best Mexican restaurants in Johnson County? Tell us your picks 🇲🇽

Our “5 to Try” tour of world cuisine continues.

After our readers last week came through with dozens of recommendations for best Chinese food in Johnson County (seriously, it was hard to narrow down to just five), we are throwing the dart at a different part of the map this week.

Now, we want your picks for best Mexican restaurants in Johnson County.

You may remember, last fall we asked for your suggestions for the tastiest tacos in and around JoCo. But this week, our palette is more expansive.

This is more than about just tacos (though they can certainly still factor into your choice), but we’re also looking for good burritos, tamales, pozole, quesadillas, molcajete, flautas and yes, margaritas.

We want the whole enchilada, in other words.

To send us your “5 to Try” suggestions this week and each week, you can:

Email ideas to stories@shawneemissionpost.com,

Send us messages on Facebook, Twitter or on Instagram,

Or comment at the bottom of this post.

Each Friday, we’ll publish our readers’ suggestions for what made it into our “5 to Try.”

In the meantime, check out some of our most recent “5 to Try” selections, including our readers picks for best patios and best walking/hiking trails in Johnson County.