Your Community: Donate books to the Friends

Friends of Johnson County Library have resumed their popular donation drop-off events. The Friends sell your old books to help the Library buy new ones. Drive-up Donation Events are hosted every Saturday between 10 a.m. and noon, except during inclement weather.

Gather your gently used books, DVDs, CDs and more and bring them to the Friends headquarters where volunteers are available to help unload your donations. Currently, book donations are not accepted at the Johnson County Library branches and no pick-up service is offered. You can arrange a donation time outside of the drop-off events by calling 913.492.4791. Donations are accepted year-round. You can also email the Friends with your donation drop off questions.

Consider joining as a Friends member. Friends of Johnson County Library is a member-supported nonprofit organization promoting community awareness and participation in library services. The Friends serve as library advocates, raise supplemental funds, and promote literacy and lifelong learning. The funds they raise from your book purchases and your membership support library collection development, Summer Reading, Incarcerated Services, staff education, and much more. Consider joining the Friends by becoming a member.

Donations Yes & No:

Yes, please:

Gently-used adult and kids’ books of all types

Cookbooks? Yes, those are books!

Textbooks? Absolutely. We love textbooks.

Repair manuals? Yep – if it’s a book, we take it.

DVDs

Music CDs

Audiobooks on CD

LPs

Complete puzzles

No, thank you:

Books that are musty, moldy, soiled, liquid-damaged, broken, etc.

Magazines

Board Games

Encyclopedia sets over 10 years old

VHS and music cassettes

Friends Drive-up Donation Events

Saturdays, 10 a.m. – Noon

Friends Headquarters: 8279 Melrose Drive, Lenexa, KS 66214

Now’s a great time to dedicate a spring cleaning box for donation to the Friends, supporting your Johnson County Library. You’ll also make more room to add to your home collection. For more information about the donation events and book sales, visit the Friends of Johnson County Library website.

Johnson County Library – Nurturing the Community’s Collective Wisdom