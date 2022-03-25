Your daily planner: Friday, March 26

Welcome to the last Friday in March! Here’s a breakdown on what’s happening in Johnson County this weekend.

Forecast: ☀️ High: 58, Low: 33. It looks like it’s warming up today and into the weekend. We will be have mostly clear, sunny skies.

Diversions

It’s a sweet night for KU men’s basketball fans. The top-seeded Jayhawks take on Providence in the NCAA tournament’s Sweet Sixteen tonight in Chicago. Tip is 6:30 and will air on TBS.

take on Providence in the NCAA tournament’s Sweet Sixteen tonight in Chicago. Tip is 6:30 and will air on TBS. Winter Farmers Market from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 26. Come to Lenexa City Hall to support local growers and makers at the annual market. More details can be found Lenexa is hosting afrom 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 26. Come to Lenexa City Hall to support local growers and makers at the annual market. More details can be found here

Mnozil Brass, a premier brass ensembles who incorporate elements of slapstick, are playing at Yardley Hall at Johnson County Community College this Sunday. The show starts at 7 p.m., and you can purchase your tickets here.

Public Agenda

Councilmembers Kurt Knappen and Angela Stiens are hosting a Shawnee Town Hall on Sunday from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Monticello Library for residents to get up to date on the latest things happening in the city.

Noteworthy