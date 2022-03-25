Your daily planner: Friday, March 26

Welcome to the last Friday in March! Here’s a breakdown on what’s happening in Johnson County this weekend.
Forecast: ☀️ High: 58, Low: 33. It looks like it’s warming up today and into the weekend. We will be have mostly clear, sunny skies.
Diversions
- It’s a sweet night for KU men’s basketball fans. The top-seeded Jayhawks take on Providence in the NCAA tournament’s Sweet Sixteen tonight in Chicago. Tip is 6:30 and will air on TBS.
- Lenexa is hosting a Winter Farmers Market from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 26. Come to Lenexa City Hall to support local growers and makers at the annual market. More details can be found here.
- Mnozil Brass, a premier brass ensembles who incorporate elements of slapstick, are playing at Yardley Hall at Johnson County Community College this Sunday. The show starts at 7 p.m., and you can purchase your tickets here.
Public Agenda
- Councilmembers Kurt Knappen and Angela Stiens are hosting a Shawnee Town Hall on Sunday from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Monticello Library for residents to get up to date on the latest things happening in the city.
Noteworthy
- Kansas Rep. Aaron Coleman of Wyandotte County has avoided jail time on a Johnson County domestic battery charge after he allegedly kicked and pushed his brother during an argument last year in Overland Park. Coleman agreed this week to complete a domestic violence assessment, spend a year in counseling and take substance tests in lieu of facing prosecution. [Kansas City Star]
- Facebook is coming to Kansas City. Meta, Facebook’s parent company, has agreed to build an $800 million data center in the Northland at the Golden Technology Park, near the border between Platte and Clay counties. The company says it is expected to hire up to 100 full-time jobs for the center. [KCUR]
- Due to low enrollment numbers paired with high costs, the Olathe School District will no longer be offering a 100% virtual option for students starting next fall. Currently, about 300 students are enrolled in the program, which takes $2.7 million to operate. [FOX]
