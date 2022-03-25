Overland Park clears way for $440K in federal funds to improve 4 city parks — See which ones

Overland Park’s long-term plan will soon include improvements to more than $400,000 worth of improvements to four public parks in the north of the city.

At its Monday meeting, the Overland Park City Council approved an amendment to the city’s Community Development Block Grant program, which uses federal funds from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development on projects targeted toward low to moderate-income areas of the city.

The amendment makes way for improvements on four city parks to be included in the CDBG Consolidated Plan for 2020-2024.

The four parks and the amount of money set aside for each include:

Crestview Park on 61st Street ($35,000),

Maple Hills Park, near 85th and Switzer ($210,000)

Gregory Meadows Park, off 75th Street near the AdventHealth campus ($125,000)

Robinson Park, off Johnson Drive near Shawnee Mission North High School ($71,000)

Project funding for Robinson Park improvements will come from funding originally allocated to the city’s 2020 Neighborhood Improvement Program.

The amendment also allows for the city’s definition of economic development to be expanded from COVID-19 pandemic response to creating and supporting “training, technical assistance, and grant opportunities” for local businesses.

It also allows $100,000 in unspent funding to be allocated for future resources, but where it will be allocated has yet to be determined.

Following this week’s approval, the amendment has a public comment period until April 29. A public hearing will be held on May 9.

Read more about the city’s CDBG Consolidated Plan for 2022 here and this week’s amendment here.