5 to Try: Post readers pick the best Chinese food in Johnson County 🥡

Welcome back to our most excellent 5 to Try series! This week is apparently the week you all have been waiting for.

Because we got dozens and dozens of votes for best Chinese food in Johnson County. In all, our readers named more than 30 places to find delicious Chinese cuisine in the Johnson County area.

While we can’t include them all, we would like to note the gamut of excellent Chinese restaurants sprinkled across Johnson County, from the hole-in-the-wall hideaways to recognizable name-brand restaurants all KC gourmands know.

Honorable mentions this week are dished out to Fortune Palace at 12102 W. 87th St. Parkway in Lenexa, Blue Koi at 10581 Mission Road in Leawood and Jen Jens at 9066 Metcalf Ave. in Overland Park.

We hope you find some of your favorites on this list as well as a new place or two to try out this weekend!

Pine & Bamboo Garden (Shawnee)

This Shawnee restaurant easily surpasses them all as our readers’ number one pick for the best Chinese in Johnson County.

Visible from Shawnee Mission Parkway and just south of the downtown core, Pine & Bamboo Garden offers a wide range of Hunan, Szechuan and Cantonese cuisine. For many readers, its the consistent quality of the menu that never fails.

“Best Chinese food by far — Pine & Bamboo Garden in Shawnee,” said Post reader Amy Amos Ruo on Facebook.

Post reader Stephanie D. Pennington agreed.

“The best Chinese in JOCO hands down is Pine & Bamboo Garden on Shawnee Mission Parkway and Nieman,” Pennington said.

While its poised to return to an in-person dining experience, management asks customers to stick with takeout only for now, at least until the restaurant can bulk up staffing. Like many other restaurants hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, Pine & Bamboo Garden owners say they are struggling to hire and retain employees.

Located at 10915 W. 63rd St., Shawnee, Pine & Bamboo Garden is open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday, and 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Bo Lings

What would this list be without Kansas City’s homegrown and wildly successful Chinese chain?

Our readers adore Bo Lings, which is the brainchild of Richard and Theresa Ng (who once worked at the family-run restaurant in downtown Overland Park, Dragon Inn — but more on that later).

Bo Lings is best known among some of our readers for its flavors and variety.

“They have the best Crab Rangoon in the world,” asid Post reader Mike Gallagher. “We have never found any restaurant across the country that can compare.”

With its long history in Kansas City, this restaurant offers fond memories for many residents.

“Bo Ling’s, absolutely Hands Down over ALL the others!!!!!” said Post reader Tamara Heitland. “We frequent the original store, near 89th & Metcalf. Back in the early 2000s, when our son was in Boy Scouts with the owners’ son, they brought trays of their delicious food to the Scout Camp on Parents’ Weekend.”

With five locations sprinkled across the metro on both sides of the border, Bo Lings offers everything from the classic dim sum and house specialties like Beijing crispy beef, to flavorful selections for vegetarian and pescatarian diners (think sliced tofu with a spicy chili-paste broth and orange peel shrimp), and many, many more selections.

ABC Cafe (Overland Park)

Without a doubt, our readers love ABC Cafe and recommend it to you for either dine-in and takeout.

This restaurant in an Overland Park strip mall serves up some of the best dim sum, chow mein and classic crowd favorites like ABC Chicken and the Chicken & Eggplant Hot Pot, or even Salt & Pepper Soft Shell Crab and Pork Belly Hot Pot.

Post reader Cynthia Yin of Overland Park, who self-identifies as Chinese-American, said ABC Cafe remains one of the most authentic Chinese restaurants in Johnson County.

Located at 10001 W. 87th St., Overland Park, ABC Cafe is open 11:45 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Sunday and Monday as well as Thursday through Saturday.

Dragon Inn (Overland Park)

Yet another homegrown and classic Chinese restaurant made the top of this list!

Located in downtown Overland Park, Dragon Inn is beloved by readers and remains a stalwart fan favorite.

Since 1975, the Tsui family has brought its famous Peking and Szechuan cuisine to the forefront of Chinese dining in the metro.

Post reader Mark Huffhines on Twitter recommends Dragon Inn for the friendly owners and employees as well as the delicious food.

According to our readers, Dragon Inn customers are highly loyal — whether it’s getting their usual weekly takeout at lunch or finding a new dish to try in the restaurant dining room decorated with traditional Chinese designs and art.

“Dragon Inn is our standby favorite,” said Post reader Juanan Hill. “We nominate it as best local Chinese food restaurant. We’ve always regretted it left PV, but we still order from them regularly.”

Post reader MaryMichael Sterchi recommends the combination Fried Rice, Shrimp & Vegetables and Beef & Broccoli, both “fabulous” in flavor.

Located at 7500 W. 80th St., Overland Park, Dragon Inn is open 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Monday as well as Wednesday through Sunday.

Fortune Wok (Overland Park)

Among the fan favorites rising to the top of the list is Fortune Wok, a beloved Chinese dining concept in Overland Park.

“The very best in my opinion,” said Post reader John Gilbert.

Post reader Andrew Starr recommends ordering the sweet and sour chicken.

And well, if sushi is more your thing, our readers recommend Fortune Wok & Sushi (also in Overland Park).

“Fortune Wok (both locations) has the absolute best Chinese in the area AND they’ve maintained consistency over the years,” said Post reader Nathan Wilhoft. “FORTUNE WOK!! We’ve been eating there for 10+ years and have always loved it. Always hot, fresh, and good quality ingredients. It’s the only place we’ll eat.”

Located at 1236 W. 135th St., Overland Park, Fortune Wok is open 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4-8:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4-9 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Sunday.

Located at 14537 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park, Fortune Wok & Sushi is open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday.