Your Mortgage: Spring cleaning checklist for sellers

It is that time of year again! A good Spring cleaning session can make your home feel more inviting, boost your curb appeal, and boost your position as a seller. This list will help you get started, and there may be many to-do items for your specific home before selling.

This weekly Sponsored Column is written by Fountain Mortgage. Located in Prairie Village, Fountain Mortgage is dedicated to educating, and thus empowering, clients to make the best financial decision possible for their situation. Contact Fountain today. Mike Miles NMLS ID: 265927; Fountain Mortgage NMLS: 1138268