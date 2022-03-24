Your Daily Planner: Thursday, March 24

Good morning, Johnson County! Alexis here with a rundown of what’s happening in your community today.
Forecast: ☁️ High of 44. Low of 31. The rain should finally taper off this morning, leaving us with mostly cloudy skies for the rest of the day.
Diversions
- New Moves, a contemporary ballet production performed by the Kansas City Ballet, opens tonight and will continue through Sunday, March 27. The show will feature seven works exclusively by female choreographers. Get tickets here.
- Disney On Ice presents Mickey’s Search Party starting tonight at 7 p.m. at T-Mobile Center. Additional performances will continue throughout the weekend. Get more information about this family-friendly event here.
- Looking to check out the live music scene? Ashley McBryde will perform at Uptown Theater in downtown Kansas City, Missouri, tonight with opener Ashland Craft. The show starts at 8 p.m. Get ticketing information here.
Public Agenda
- The Overland Park Infrastructure Advisory Group will meet tonight at 6:30 p.m. at the Matt Ross Community Center. The agenda notes that there will be a discussion about bridges and traffic management. View the full agenda.
- The Johnson County Board of County Commissioners will meet at 9:30 a.m. in Olathe. The board will consider appointing former Overland Park mayoral candidate Mike Czinege as a representative to the Tenth Judicial District Nominating Commission. Read the agenda here.
Noteworthy
- Two state-run mass COVID-19 testing sites at Johnson County Community College and Johnson County Church of the Resurrection are set to close on Thursday, March 31. Testing and vaccinations will still be available at other locations in the county, including a drive-thru test clinic in Olathe on Wednesdays. [Kansas City Star]
- In February, three women working in the Olathe school district filed sexual harassment claims against an administrator with the district. That administrator is still on the job, and students stood in support of the women with a recent protest. [Fox 4]
- And it’s deuces for Tyreek Hill. In a blockbuster move, the Chiefs traded the superstar wide receiver to the Miami Dolphins in exchange for five draft picks and a lot more room under the NFL’s salary cap. “End of an era!!” Hill said on Twitter.
