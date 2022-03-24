  Alexis Lanza  - Paywall

Your Daily Planner: Thursday, March 24

geese swim at sar ko par trails park in lenexa

Geese float in the pond at Sar-Ko-Par Trails Park in Lenexa on a sunny day. You may see more Canada geese over the next few months as they travel through the Kansas City area on their way to their breeding grounds farther north. Photo by Alexis Lanza.

Good morning, Johnson County! Alexis here with a rundown of what’s happening in your community today.

Forecast: ☁️ High of 44. Low of 31. The rain should finally taper off this morning, leaving us with mostly cloudy skies for the rest of the day.

Diversions

  • New Moves, a contemporary ballet production performed by the Kansas City Ballet, opens tonight and will continue through Sunday, March 27. The show will feature seven works exclusively by female choreographers. Get tickets here.
  • Disney On Ice presents Mickey’s Search Party starting tonight at 7 p.m. at T-Mobile Center. Additional performances will continue throughout the weekend. Get more information about this family-friendly event here.
  • Looking to check out the live music scene? Ashley McBryde will perform at Uptown Theater in downtown Kansas City, Missouri, tonight with opener Ashland Craft. The show starts at 8 p.m. Get ticketing information here.

Public Agenda

  • The Overland Park Infrastructure Advisory Group will meet tonight at 6:30 p.m. at the Matt Ross Community Center. The agenda notes that there will be a discussion about bridges and traffic management. View the full agenda.
  • The Johnson County Board of County Commissioners will meet at 9:30 a.m. in Olathe. The board will consider appointing former Overland Park mayoral candidate Mike Czinege as a representative to the Tenth Judicial District Nominating Commission. Read the agenda here.

Noteworthy

  • Two state-run mass COVID-19 testing sites at Johnson County Community College and Johnson County Church of the Resurrection are set to close on Thursday, March 31. Testing and vaccinations will still be available at other locations in the county, including a drive-thru test clinic in Olathe on Wednesdays. [Kansas City Star]
  • In February, three women working in the Olathe school district filed sexual harassment claims against an administrator with the district. That administrator is still on the job, and students stood in support of the women with a recent protest. [Fox 4]
  • And it’s deuces for Tyreek Hill. In a blockbuster move, the Chiefs traded the superstar wide receiver to the Miami Dolphins in exchange for five draft picks and a lot more room under the NFL’s salary cap. “End of an era!!” Hill said on Twitter.

👋 Hello there! I'm Alexis, the audience engagement editor here at the Shawnee Mission Post. One of the things I love most about my work is hearing from Johnson County residents about how we've filled a need for truly local coverage of the community. All the work we do — from covering the planning commission meeting to checking out that new coffee shop down the street — is made possible by our subscribers.

If you'd like to support community news, please consider subscribing today. Your first month is just $1. Cancel anytime.