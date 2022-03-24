Tomahawk Elementary students honor long-time neighbor’s 95th birthday with special celebration

Thelma Chism moved into a house across the street from Tomahawk Elementary’s playground 48 years ago.

The school’s parking lot has served as overflow parking for family reunions, and her grandchildren and great-grandchildren have used the playground on the weekends.

And one of Chism’s favorite pastimes in more recent years has been watching from her front porch as the students play at recess, taking note of how the school and childhood trends change over time.

That’s why her granddaughter-in-law, Lisa Heidel, asked the Tomahawk administration if a classroom of children might be willing to make Chism some birthday cards for her 95th birthday on March 23.

Lisa, her husband Paul and the rest of the family were pleasantly surprised when the school decided to not only do that but put on an entire celebration for Chism.

“They took it to a whole new level,” Paul Heidel said.

Originally, Principal Erin Aldrich said, the school planned to have students sing Chism happy birthday from across the street, but the cold and rainy afternoon called for plan B.

So, almost 300 Tomahawk Elementary students took part in making Chism a book of birthday cards and, instead of going outside on Wednesday, participated in a birthday parade in the school’s gym.

Each classroom made a large birthday sign that, when put together, spelled “Happy Birthday Thelma!”

The Heidels attended the parade at the school and recorded the video to share with Chism, who stayed at home since Wednesday was cold and rainy.

Then, Aldrich and fifth grade teacher April Cremer walked across the street to Chism’s home to present her with the birthday signs, the book of birthday cards and a bouquet of flowers.

Aldrich said the community’s support from people like Thelma Chism is what makes the school special.

“We have neighbors and community members that support the initiatives the school district puts out to make opportunities available for our kids, and this is just one way to show our thanks and appreciation to the cheerleaders that surround our school,” Aldrich said.