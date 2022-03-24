Vista Ridge retail project at K-10 and Ridgeview in Lenexa ‘ready to build,’ developer says

Lenexa has advanced commercial plans for a project known as Vista Ridge near K-10 Highway and Ridgeview Road.

After some discussion about traffic flow on the site, the Lenexa City Council on Tuesday unanimously approved a revised preliminary plan for the project, which includes a retail development on 15 acres at the northeast corner of K-10 and Ridgeview.

The development comprises nine retail and commercial buildings. Patrick Watkins, a Lawrence-based attorney representing Westar Development — the developer overseeing Vista Ridge and other projects in the area — said site groundwork is in its final stages, allowing the project to go vertical soon.

“This is a site that’s ready to build on, and we’re ready to get some buildings out of the ground,” Watkins said. “We have some occupants that we’re trying to accommodate here, and so we find this revision to be an improvement on what was previously approved.”

City leaders’ primary concerns expressed Tuesday related to traffic access on site, including flow to and from K-10 and entrances to the site from Ridgeview.

But overall, city councilmembers and the mayor gave unanimous support.

“We can only hope this is as successful as 87th and Maurer with Sonoma Plaza,” said Mayor Mike Boehm. “I think this is great; that corner has been sitting out there with a T-interchange for 30 years, and no development. And we did our part, got a road into Prairie Star to provide connectivity. It’s great to see you moving forward quickly, and the interest in the site.”

The project still requires the city’s approval of final plans before construction begins.