Inside JCPRD: New season of JCPRD program information now online

By David Markham

The world will soon be greening and warming up, so it’s time to start planning some spring and summer fun!

JCPRD’s May through August season of programming is getting under way soon. This season includes more than 500 programs being offered by JCPRD through 2022’s second quarter and beyond.

These programs can be found online at JCPRD.com, and registrations are now being taken. Believe it or not, a few of the new season’s offerings have already filled, so browse and register today for your best choice of programs!

Highlights include a number of special events and activities such as:

May through August program offerings range from arts and crafts to sports to nature activities and include leagues, classes, homeschool offerings, seminars, workshops, and trips. Included are programs for infants through senior adults. If you’re still looking for 2022 summer camps listings, click here.

50 Plus Travel programs resumed in mid-2021 and have been very popular. Trips in the upcoming season include Extended Travel with upcoming trips to the Canadian Rockies; Painted Canyons of the American West; Britain; New England; the French Riviera; Australia and New Zealand; Christmas (2022) on the Danube; Israel; and more; as well as Day Trips and Social Outings to Parkville, Mo.; Bentonville, Ark.; Pittsburg, Kan.; Arrow Rock, Mo.; Carthage, Mo.; the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art; Ottawa, Kan.; Manhattan, Kan.; and many more.

JCPRD continues to offer virtual programs, with an emphasis on 50 Plus offerings, which range from bingo, to Yoga, to games, to topics such as understanding Alzheimer’s, cooking, gardening, chair yoga, armchair travel, and more. A number of other programs are offered this way as well, ranging from gymnastics to computers, to exercise, and more. We’ve learned that virtual programs not only help participants physically isolate during this time of COVID-19, but can also allow people to take classes with friends and relatives who live far away.

With warmer temperatures, spring and summer is also a great time to get out and explore JCPRD’s trails and parks.

To keep up on the latest happenings at JCPRD, consider liking our Facebook page, and / or subscribing to our free newsletters.