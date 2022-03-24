Inside JCPRD: New season of JCPRD program information now online

By David Markham
The world will soon be greening and warming up, so it’s time to start planning some spring and summer fun!
JCPRD’s May through August season of programming is getting under way soon. This season includes more than 500 programs being offered by JCPRD through 2022’s second quarter and beyond.
These programs can be found online at JCPRD.com, and registrations are now being taken. Believe it or not, a few of the new season’s offerings have already filled, so browse and register today for your best choice of programs!
Highlights include a number of special events and activities such as:
- Enchanted Fairytale Forest (All Ages) offered twice on May 7 in Ernie Miller Park
- Heritage Park 5K, 10K & 15K (All Ages) on May 7 in Heritage Park
- Overnight Fishing Saturdays (All Ages) on May 7 at Shawnee Mission Park (1 of 10)
- Derby Days (Ages 50 Plus) on May 10 at Meadowbrook Park and Clubhouse
- Mah Jongg May-nia Tournament (Ages 50 Plus) on May 13 at the Tomahawk Ridge Community Center
- Luau Lunch & Bingo (Ages 50 Plus) on May 19 at the Roeland Park Community Center
- Creek Chic at the Turkey Creek Festival (All Ages) May 21 in Antioch Park
- Shawnee Mission Park Adventure Race (All Ages) on May 22 in Shawnee Mission Park
- “Something Rotten” at the Theatre in the Park (Rated PG13) June 3-11 in Shawnee Mission Park
- S’mores Family Geocaching (All Ages) on June 3 at Shawnee Mission Park Shelter #2
- Overnight Fishing Saturdays (All Ages) on June 4 at Heritage Park (2 of 10)
- Free Annual Free Fishing Weekend (All Ages) June 4 & 5 at all JCPRD lakes where fishing in normally allowed
- The Summer Speakeasy (Ages 50 Plus) on June 7 at Meadowbrook Park Clubhouse
- Juneteenth at the Johnson County Arts & Heritage Center (All Ages) on June 11
- Overnight Fishing Saturdays (All Ages) on June 11 at Kill Creek Park (3 of 10)
- Show Your Pride Family Fun (All Ages) on June 16 at Meadowbrook Park Grand Pavilion
- Disney’s “The Descendants” at the Theatre in the Park (Rated PG) June 17-25 in Shawnee Mission Park
- Great American Campout presented by Core Equipment (All Ages) on June 18 in Shawnee Mission Park
- Overnight Fishing Saturdays (All Ages) on June 18 at Shawnee Mission Park (4 of 10)
- Family Bingo, Party in the USA Bingo! (All Ages) on June 24 at the Roeland Park Community Center
- “School of Rock” at the Theatre in the Park (Rated PG) July 1-9 in Shawnee Mission Park
- Overnight Fishing Saturdays (All Ages) on July 9 at Lexington Lake Park (5 of 10)
- Shawnee Mission Triathlon & Duathlon (All Ages) on July 10 in Shawnee Mission Park
- “Zombie Prom” at the Theatre in the Park (Rated PG) July 15-23 in Shawnee Mission Park
- Overnight Fishing Saturdays (All Ages) on July 16 at Heritage Park (6 of 10)
- Let’s Flamingle (Ages 50 Plus) on July 20 at Matt Ross Community Center
- Overnight Fishing Saturdays (All Ages) on July 23 at Shawnee Mission Park (7 of 10)
- “The SpongeBob Musical” at the Theatre in the Park (Rated PG) July 29 – Aug. 6 in Shawnee Mission Park
- Overnight Fishing Saturdays (All Ages) on Aug. 6 at Kill Creek Park (8 of 10)
- An Evening in the Park (All Ages) on Aug. 7 at Theatre in the Park in Shawnee Mission Park
- Gamin’ with the Grandkids (Ages 5 & Older with Ages 50 Plus) on Aug. 9 at Tomahawk Ridge Community Center
- The Meet Up (All Ages) on Aug. 11 at Meadowbrook Park & Clubhouse
- Family Bingo, Back to School (All Ages) on Aug. 13 at Meadowbrook Park Grand Pavilion
- Overnight Fishing Saturdays (All Ages) on Aug. 13 at Shawnee Mission Park (9 of 10)
- Kill Creek Park Triathlon (All Ages) on Aug. 13 in Kill Creek Park
- JCPRD Kids Triathlon (Ages 14 & Under) on Aug. 20 at Kill Creek Park
- And many more!
May through August program offerings range from arts and crafts to sports to nature activities and include leagues, classes, homeschool offerings, seminars, workshops, and trips. Included are programs for infants through senior adults. If you’re still looking for 2022 summer camps listings, click here.
50 Plus Travel programs resumed in mid-2021 and have been very popular. Trips in the upcoming season include Extended Travel with upcoming trips to the Canadian Rockies; Painted Canyons of the American West; Britain; New England; the French Riviera; Australia and New Zealand; Christmas (2022) on the Danube; Israel; and more; as well as Day Trips and Social Outings to Parkville, Mo.; Bentonville, Ark.; Pittsburg, Kan.; Arrow Rock, Mo.; Carthage, Mo.; the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art; Ottawa, Kan.; Manhattan, Kan.; and many more.
JCPRD continues to offer virtual programs, with an emphasis on 50 Plus offerings, which range from bingo, to Yoga, to games, to topics such as understanding Alzheimer’s, cooking, gardening, chair yoga, armchair travel, and more. A number of other programs are offered this way as well, ranging from gymnastics to computers, to exercise, and more. We’ve learned that virtual programs not only help participants physically isolate during this time of COVID-19, but can also allow people to take classes with friends and relatives who live far away.
With warmer temperatures, spring and summer is also a great time to get out and explore JCPRD’s trails and parks.
