3 people hospitalized in stable condition following T-bone wreck near 86th and Mission

Three people have non-life-threatening injuries following a crash near 86th Street and Mission Road on Thursday evening.

Police from Leawood and Prairie Village, along with firefighters from Consolidated Fire District No. 2 and Leawood Fire, and Johnson County Med-Act responded to the crash about 6:30 p.m.

Initial information is that a vehicle pulling off Reinhardt Lane was T-boned by a vehicle that was driving northbound on Mission Road.

Three Johnson County Med-Act ambulances transported the injured people to area hospitals.

Police at the scene said that all of the injured are said to be in “stable condition.”

The northbound lanes of Mission Road were closed from 87th Street to 85th Street as police investigated the crash. Those lanes reopened just before 8 p.m.

Check back with this report for updates as more information becomes available.

Mike Frizzell is a freelance crime and fire reporter who runs Operation 100 News.