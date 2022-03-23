Your daily planner: Wednesday, March 23

Good morning! Lucie here with another Wednesday rundown of what’s new and noteworthy in Johnson County.

Forecast: 🌧️ High: 42. Low: 34. It will be another rainy day with potentially some snow mixed in between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. this morning. After that it will be cloudy with wind gusts up to 17 mph.

Diversions

Kansas City Current fans can attend a kickoff event for the women’s pro soccer team from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. tonight. The event will take place at the Kansas City Power & Light District. Attendees can expect a live DJ and appearances from KC Current and Spoting KC players.

Flower enthusiasts in Overland Park can attend a floral workshop at 6 p.m. tonight. Strang Hall is hosting the workshop, and tickets include 15% off dinner in addition to a floral arrangement and vase. Tickets are $85.

Public agenda

Overland Park’s Public Works Committee meets at 7 p.m. tonight. The committee will review and potentially approve contracts for the city’s 2022 Preliminary Engineering Study and 2022 Street Improvement Project.

Noteworthy