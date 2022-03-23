Your daily planner: Wednesday, March 23

Good morning! Lucie here with another Wednesday rundown of what’s new and noteworthy in Johnson County.
Forecast: 🌧️ High: 42. Low: 34. It will be another rainy day with potentially some snow mixed in between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. this morning. After that it will be cloudy with wind gusts up to 17 mph.
Diversions
- Kansas City Current fans can attend a kickoff event for the women’s pro soccer team from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. tonight. The event will take place at the Kansas City Power & Light District. Attendees can expect a live DJ and appearances from KC Current and Spoting KC players.
- Flower enthusiasts in Overland Park can attend a floral workshop at 6 p.m. tonight. Strang Hall is hosting the workshop, and tickets include 15% off dinner in addition to a floral arrangement and vase. Tickets are $85.
Public agenda
- Overland Park’s Public Works Committee meets at 7 p.m. tonight. The committee will review and potentially approve contracts for the city’s 2022 Preliminary Engineering Study and 2022 Street Improvement Project.
Noteworthy
- Workers at another Kansas City area Starbucks at 4101 Main Street have announced plans to unionize. They follow unionizing efforts from workers at three other nearby Starbucks stores, including one in Overland Park and Kansas City’s Country Club Plaza store.
- Sandwich shop Goodcents will reopen its Lenexa location at 11 a.m. today. The shop at 9542 Lackman Road closed temporarily for remodeling.
- The Kansas Senate has approved a “parents’ bill of rights” that would allow parents to object to materials being used or taught in Kansas classrooms and school libraries. The legislation now heads to the state House of Representatives. [KCUR]
