Roeland Park approves artist’s display supporting Ukraine – ‘It’s one sunflower state to another’

Roeland Park will soon be host to a blue-and-yellow painted sculpture showing support for Ukraine.

Why it matters: Joseph Williams, a local artist and American veteran, is creating a series of sculptures called the KC Hedgehogs to show the region’s support for the Ukrainian people amid the ongoing Russian invasion which has devastated that country.

The invasion began in late February, and Williams said as a Marine who fought in the Iraq War, much of the news coverage “is hitting home.”

Background: The pieces will resemble anti-tank barricades known as “hedgehogs.”

The welded-together metal devices have been deployed by everyday Ukrainians as a means to try to slow down Russian troops’ advance.

The “hedgehogs” have become a visual symbol of the conflict, frequently seen in news reports and social media videos.

Williams told the city council this week in a letter that the intent behind his sculptures is to show “our support of the Ukrainian people in the face of genocide, the defense of a free and democratic state, and a stop to the Russian war machine.”

The details: Roeland Park’s KC Hedgehog sculpture will be located in the Roe Boulevard median at the northernmost city limits, just as the road turns into 18th Street Expressway coming of the junction with I-35.

The turnaround on installation time could be as quick as a week, said Michael Wickerson, chief executive officer of Wickerson Studios LLC.

City documents state that the installation is temporary, and all KC Hedgehogs from around the Kansas City area will eventually be put on display together.

Key quote: “I don’t think people understand, Ukraine is a lot closer to us than people think,” Williams told the city council. “It’s one sunflower state to another; it’s another agricultural state, their colors are the same. I think it’s important for us to not only voice our support for these people and what they’re going through, but how we can also help.”