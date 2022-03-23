See if your Prairie Village street is on this year’s list to get pavement upgrades

The city of Prairie Village on Monday approved its 2022 residential street paving program.

Why it matters: Prairie Village annually upgrades a handful of residential streets with new pavement, curbs and sidewalks. This year, there are more than 10 streets set to get an upgrade.

The details: Overland Park-based Affinis Corporation is completing the city’s 2022 residential street paving program for just under $240,000.

Seven of the streets on the list currently do not have a sidewalk.

The following streets will be included in the 2022 project, as outlined in city documents:

Windsor Street from Cherokee Drive to 75th Street

Chadwick Drive from 77th Street to Canterbury Drive

Aberdeen Street between 75th and 77th Streets

65th Terrace from Nall Avenue to 65th Place

65th Place from 65th Terrace and Nall Avenue

69th Street between Tomahawk and Oxford Roads

Fontana Street between 83rd and 84th Streets

Fontana Street from 84th Street and Somerset Drive

Pawnee Drive between 77th and 79th Streets

85th Street from Roe Avenue to Briar Lane

Delmar Street from 92nd Terrace to 95th Street

Beverly Street between 81st and 83rd Streets (part of the concrete repair program)

Keith Bredehoeft, the city’s public works director, said the city intends to finish all of these streets by the end of 2022. Still, the city may not know the extent of a particular street’s needs until work begins, he said.

This may lead to some streets not getting repaired this year and being on the top of the repair program’s list for 2023, he said.

Key quote: “We obviously don’t know, 100% sure, what we’re going to get into on each street,” Bredehoeft said. “We make sure — when we get to each street — we make sure the street gets what it needs. It could be curb replacement and overlay, could be a complete reconstruction and all new concrete.”