1 person killed in two-vehicle wreck on Metcalf near I-35 in Overland Park

The Overland Park Police Department’s Traffic Safety Unit is investigating after a man was killed in a crash Tuesday evening.

In a news release, Captain Keith Hruska says officers responded to a two-vehicle crash near the intersection of southbound Metcalf at Foster Street at 8:13 p.m.

The intersection is just south of the interchange between Interstate 35 and Interstate 635, where southbound I-635 becomes Metcalf.

Firefighters arrived at the scene to report two vehicles with heavy damage, both off of the roadway.

“One of the involved drivers was transported from the scene by ambulance and later died from their injuries,” Hruska said in the release. “Officers from the Overland Park Police Department Traffic Safety Unit are conducting the investigation into the incident.”

In a follow-up email Wednesday morning, Overland Park PD spokesperson Officer John Lacy identified the deceased driver as Howard Gilbert, 83, of Kansas City, Kansas.

Lacy said the crash was still under investigation.

The other driver sustained minor injuries and did not want to be transported by ambulance.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash to call 913-895-6300.

The southbound lanes of Metcalf were closed for several hours as police documented the crash scene and reopened around midnight.

