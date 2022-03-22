Your daily planner: Tuesday, March 22

Good morning, everyone! Juliana here, welcoming you to Tuesday, March 22 in Johnson County.

Forecast: ⛈️ High: 62 Low: 36. Showers and thunderstorms expected all day with a chance for higher wind and possibly hail this afternoon.

Diversions

Take a day trip to Lawrence to catch Dragonface perform at The Granada Theater, 1020 Massachusetts Street. Tickets can be purchased online here for the 8 p.m. show.

Agenda

The Lenexa City Council meets tonight at 7 p.m. with plans to consider a revised preliminary plan for Vista Ridge. Located at the northeast corner of K-10 and Ridgeview, the project includes a retail/commercial development.

meets tonight at 7 p.m. with plans to consider a revised preliminary plan for Vista Ridge. Located at the northeast corner of K-10 and Ridgeview, the project includes a retail/commercial development. In the same meeting, the Lenexa City Council will also consider a $433,000 cost increase for architectural services on the new justice center at Prairie Star Parkway and Britton Street.

The Prairie Village diversity committee meets tonight at 5:30 p.m. and will discuss its budget for the 2023 fiscal year. Join the virtual meeting online here.

Noteworthy

