Your daily planner: Tuesday, March 22

Good morning, everyone! Juliana here, welcoming you to Tuesday, March 22 in Johnson County.
Forecast: ⛈️ High: 62 Low: 36. Showers and thunderstorms expected all day with a chance for higher wind and possibly hail this afternoon.
Diversions
- Take a day trip to Lawrence to catch Dragonface perform at The Granada Theater, 1020 Massachusetts Street. Tickets can be purchased online here for the 8 p.m. show.
Agenda
- The Lenexa City Council meets tonight at 7 p.m. with plans to consider a revised preliminary plan for Vista Ridge. Located at the northeast corner of K-10 and Ridgeview, the project includes a retail/commercial development.
- In the same meeting, the Lenexa City Council will also consider a $433,000 cost increase for architectural services on the new justice center at Prairie Star Parkway and Britton Street.
- The Prairie Village diversity committee meets tonight at 5:30 p.m. and will discuss its budget for the 2023 fiscal year. Join the virtual meeting online here.
Noteworthy
A couple of more items of note from the area:
- Starting April 1, Evergy customers will pay about 36 cents more per month for electricity, according to the Kansas Corporation Commission. The cost increase amounts to about $4.32 more per year, based on an average monthly usage of 900 kWh.
- Five Johnson County Sheriff’s Office sworn staff members will participate in the national Police Unity Tour, a bicycle ride and fundraiser, this May. The tour begins in Richmond, Virginia, on May 10 and ends in Washington, D.C., on May 12. Donations to support the five riders can be made online here, and a video with more information can be found online here.
- Shawnee Mission parents interested in digital media management for their students can attend a Stand Together and Rethink Technology digital wellness and mental health presentation at Indian Woods Middle School on March 23 at 7 p.m. All in-person attendees will receive a handbook on raising kids in a digital world. Register online here for either virtual or in-person attendance.
Our comment section is reserved for subscribers.
Try a subscription today for just $1.