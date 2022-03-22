Martin City Brewing Company opening Lenexa City Center taproom in May

Missouri-based Martin City Brewing Company is crossing the state line again with plans to open a new restaurant and taproom at Lenexa City Center.

Located at 8802 Renner Road, Martin City’s prospective Lenexa location is slated to open in mid- to late May.

The new restaurant at City Center will be the company’s second Johnson County location, after its taproom at Mission Farms in Overland Park.

“We’re stoked; we couldn’t be happier,” said Matt Moore, co-founder and chief executive officer. “We’re just really excited to get the food and beer to the people of west Johnson County, Lenexa, Shawnee, all up down, inside out. We’re super excited by the location, too. ”

Moore said opening a restaurant and taproom in Lenexa has been in the works for years.

The company had nearly closed a deal in February 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic brought plans to a grinding halt.

“We love Lenexa,” he said. “I grew up not 10 minutes from there. Mission Farms is great, but we wanted a bigger location more west than that so the northwestern side of the metro could at least enjoy without having to come all the way down here.”

The restaurant will feature an expansive patio as well as a private rental space for parties, luncheons and corporate events. Moore said they selected the City Center site for good parking options and great visibility.

He said it’s a good-sized fit for the dining area, too.

“We think we’re checking all the right boxes over there,” Moore added. “Time will tell.”

Hours of operation for now are planned to be 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. every day of the week, with possible later closing times Friday and Saturday.